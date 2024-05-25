2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened from a thrilling F1 qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.
He takes his third Monaco pole ahead of Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly.
Is that pole for the Ferrari driver? It's a 1m10.270s for Leclerc. Piastri in second ahead of Sainz and Norris.
Russell moves into third; Hamilton only fifth.
Russell goes quickest in the first sector.
Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Tsunoda.
He slots into third, 0.149s down on Leclerc's provisional pole time.
It's a 1m10.418s for Leclerc which puts him less than tenth ahead of Piastri.
Norris slots into third, 0.5s off.
A strong 1m10.975s for Hamilton to put himself top of the order. Still waiting to see what the big hitters can do.
Who can take pole position here then?
Ocon, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Magnussen.
Despite a lock-up, Hamilton improves to go sixth overall.
He goes second with a 1m10.745s.
Norris is the latest driver to lower the benchmark at the front to a 1m10.732s.
He can't beat Piastri's impressive top time though.
He sets a 1m10.756s to take top spot ahead of Russell.
The seven-time world champion moves into fourth now in the Mercedes, just behind Sainz.
Albon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Gasly.
A 1m11.019s puts him ahead of Sainz. Leclerc improves but is down in fifth.
A 1m11.177s for Sainz now as the benchmark is lowered. Leclerc slots into fourth.
A 1m11.196s for Verstappen, less than a tenth ahead of Tsunoda.
A 1m11.928s, 0.2s ahead of Ricciardo.
14 of the 15 cars are out on track. Just Stroll is in the pit lane.
Out in Q1: Alonso, Sargeant, Perez, Bottas and Zhou.