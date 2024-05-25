Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened from a thrilling F1 qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

25 May 2024
16:10
That's a wrap

16:07
Full order

Full results from Monaco qualifying 

16:01
It's pole for Leclerc!

He takes his third Monaco pole ahead of Piastri, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Albon and Gasly.

16:00
Leclerc improves

Is that pole for the Ferrari driver? It's a 1m10.270s for Leclerc. Piastri in second ahead of Sainz and Norris.

15:59
Mercedes

Russell moves into third; Hamilton only fifth.

15:58
Here we go then...

Russell goes quickest in the first sector.

15:56
Order after the first runs

Leclerc, Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Norris, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Tsunoda.

15:53
Verstappen goes third

He slots into third, 0.149s down on Leclerc's provisional pole time.

15:52
Fast lap from Leclerc

It's a 1m10.418s for Leclerc which puts him less than tenth ahead of Piastri.

Norris slots into third, 0.5s off.

15:51
First time on the board

A strong 1m10.975s for Hamilton to put himself top of the order. Still waiting to see what the big hitters can do.

15:49
Q3 underway

Who can take pole position here then? 

15:41
Out in Q2

Ocon, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Stroll and Magnussen.

15:40
Chequered flag

Despite a lock-up, Hamilton improves to go sixth overall. 

15:39
Verstappen splits the McLaren's

He goes second with a 1m10.745s.

15:37
McLaren 1-2

Norris is the latest driver to lower the benchmark at the front to a 1m10.732s.

15:37
Leclerc moves into second

He can't beat Piastri's impressive top time though.

15:36
Great lap from Piastri

He sets a 1m10.756s to take top spot ahead of Russell.

15:35
Hamilton moves up the order

The seven-time world champion moves into fourth now in the Mercedes, just behind Sainz. 

15:33
In the drop-zone currently

Albon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo and Gasly.

15:31
Verstappen lowers the benchmark again

A 1m11.019s puts him ahead of Sainz. Leclerc improves but is down in fifth.

15:29
Sainz pips Verstappen

A 1m11.177s for Sainz now as the benchmark is lowered. Leclerc slots into fourth.

15:28
Impressive time from Verstappen

A 1m11.196s for Verstappen, less than a tenth ahead of Tsunoda. 

15:28
Hulkenberg sets the early pace

A 1m11.928s, 0.2s ahead of Ricciardo.

15:26
Q2 is underway

14 of the 15 cars are out on track. Just Stroll is in the pit lane.

15:20
Perez is out in Q1!

Out in Q1: Alonso, Sargeant, Perez, Bottas and Zhou.