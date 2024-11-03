We will be back at 3pm to build-up to the race at Interlagos. It's going to be an exciting one.
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying as it happened
Recap F1 qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Ocon, Lawson, Leclerc, Albon, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.
It's a 1m23.405s for the McLaren driver.
Russell puts it second in the Mercedes.
He goes second in the RB. Impressive from the Kiwi.
But he stays fourth in the Alpine.
Norris manages to improve to a 1m24.092s.
Just over three minutes on the clock.
A reminder of the order: Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso and Stroll.
Albon has crashed his Williams now.
Russell leads the pack out for the final runs in Q3.
Norris is currently on provisional pole with a 1m24.158s, 0.4s ahead of Albon.
Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso and Stroll complete the order.
Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll.
Under red flag conditions.
Alonso has crashed. Red flag.
A 1m25.631s, 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.
The times are tumbling though as the track improves.
Albon and Ocon lead the 10 cars out of the pit lane. Here we go.
Bottas, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz and Gasly.
Stroll has crashed out. That means Verstappen is out in Q2.
A 1m25.035s for the Aston Martin driver with two minutes on the clock.
He slots into third for McLaren - but the track is ramping up fast.
Norris leads the pack out of the pits with just over five minutes on the clock.
Drivers will need to get times on the board before more rain comes down.
Piastri, Russell, Stroll, Verstappen, Lawson, Perez, Bottas, Alonso, Leclerc and Sainz.
Out in Q2 currently: Norris, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda and Ocon.
Sainz has crashed his Ferrari with five minutes on the clock.