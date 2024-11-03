Nico Hulkenberg
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying as it happened

Recap F1 qualifying for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

03 Nov 2024
12:19
That's a wrap

We will be back at 3pm to build-up to the race at Interlagos. It's going to be an exciting one.

12:18
Full order in Brazil

12:13
Top 10 in Brazil

Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Ocon, Lawson, Leclerc, Albon, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.

12:13
Norris improves again

It's a 1m23.405s for the McLaren driver.

Russell puts it second in the Mercedes.

12:12
Lawson moves up the order

He goes second in the RB. Impressive from the Kiwi.

12:11
Ocon improves

But he stays fourth in the Alpine.

Norris manages to improve to a 1m24.092s.

12:08
Q3 is back underway

Just over three minutes on the clock.

12:05
Q3 will resume in three minutes

A reminder of the order: Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso and Stroll.

 

12:01
11:57
Red flag again

Albon has crashed his Williams now.

11:54
Q3 back underway

Russell leads the pack out for the final runs in Q3.

11:50
Q3 will resume in four minutes

Norris is currently on provisional pole with a 1m24.158s, 0.4s ahead of Albon.

Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso and Stroll complete the order.

11:46
Alonso is out
11:43
The order

Norris, Albon, Piastri, Ocon, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Lawson, Alonso, Stroll.

Under red flag conditions.

11:42
Red flag

Alonso has crashed. Red flag.

11:41
Norris takes provisional pole

A 1m25.631s, 0.4s ahead of Leclerc.

The times are tumbling though as the track improves.

11:37
Q3 is underway

Albon and Ocon lead the 10 cars out of the pit lane. Here we go.

11:26
Out in Q2

Bottas, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz and Gasly.

11:26
Red flag

Stroll has crashed out. That means Verstappen is out in Q2. 

11:24
Alonso goes quickest now

A 1m25.035s for the Aston Martin driver with two minutes on the clock.

11:23
Norris moves up the order

He slots into third for McLaren - but the track is ramping up fast. 

11:20
Q2 is back underway

Norris leads the pack out of the pits with just over five minutes on the clock. 

11:17
Q2 will resume in three minutes

Drivers will need to get times on the board before more rain comes down.

11:16
Current order

Piastri, Russell, Stroll, Verstappen, Lawson, Perez, Bottas, Alonso, Leclerc and Sainz.

Out in Q2 currently: Norris, Gasly, Albon, Tsunoda and Ocon.

11:13
Red flag

Sainz has crashed his Ferrari with five minutes on the clock.

