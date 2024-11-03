2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.944s
|1m24.844s
|1m23.405s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.121s
|1m26.307s
|1m23.578s
|3
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.172s
|1m26.464s
|1m24.111s
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.171s
|1m26.206s
|1m24.475s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m30.758s
|1m25.654s
|1m24.484s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m29.839s
|1m26.097s
|1m24.525s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m29.072s
|1m25.889s
|1m24.657s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.114s
|1m25.179s
|1m24.686s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.207s
|1m25.035s
|1m28.998s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.580s
|1m26.334s
|No Time Set
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.633s
|1m26.472s
|12
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.522s
|1m27.771s
|13
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.035s
|1m28.158s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.303s
|1m29.406s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.420s
|1m29.614s
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.150s
|17
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.229s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1m31.270s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.623s
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.263s
Lando Norris secured a crucial pole at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen set to start the race from 17th on the grid.
Norris contended tough conditions to secure pole ahead of George Russell, with just over a tenth between them.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda secured third, with a number of midfield teams showing great pace.
It was a qualifying of attrition with both Williams drivers, the two Aston Martins and Carlos Sainz all crashing.