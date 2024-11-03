2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full qualifying results at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Cars leaving the pit lane
Cars leaving the pit lane

Here's the F1 qualifying results for the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.944s1m24.844s1m23.405s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.121s1m26.307s1m23.578s
3Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.172s1m26.464s1m24.111s
4Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.171s1m26.206s1m24.475s
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m30.758s1m25.654s1m24.484s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m29.839s1m26.097s1m24.525s
7Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m29.072s1m25.889s1m24.657s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.114s1m25.179s1m24.686s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.207s1m25.035s1m28.998s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.580s1m26.334sNo Time Set
11Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.633s1m26.472s 
12Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.522s1m27.771s 
13Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.035s1m28.158s 
14Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.303s1m29.406s 
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.420s1m29.614s 
16Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.150s  
17Ollie BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.229s  
18Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1m31.270s  
19Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.623s  
20Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.263s  

Lando Norris secured a crucial pole at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen set to start the race from 17th on the grid.

Norris contended tough conditions to secure pole ahead of George Russell, with just over a tenth between them.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda secured third, with a number of midfield teams showing great pace.

It was a qualifying of attrition with both Williams drivers, the two Aston Martins and Carlos Sainz all crashing. 

