Here's the F1 qualifying results for the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.944s 1m24.844s 1m23.405s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.121s 1m26.307s 1m23.578s 3 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.172s 1m26.464s 1m24.111s 4 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.171s 1m26.206s 1m24.475s 5 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m30.758s 1m25.654s 1m24.484s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m29.839s 1m26.097s 1m24.525s 7 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m29.072s 1m25.889s 1m24.657s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.114s 1m25.179s 1m24.686s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.207s 1m25.035s 1m28.998s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.580s 1m26.334s No Time Set 11 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.633s 1m26.472s 12 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.522s 1m27.771s 13 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.035s 1m28.158s 14 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.303s 1m29.406s 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.420s 1m29.614s 16 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.150s 17 Ollie Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.229s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1m31.270s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.623s 20 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.263s

Lando Norris secured a crucial pole at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with F1 title rival Max Verstappen set to start the race from 17th on the grid.

Norris contended tough conditions to secure pole ahead of George Russell, with just over a tenth between them.

RB's Yuki Tsunoda secured third, with a number of midfield teams showing great pace.

It was a qualifying of attrition with both Williams drivers, the two Aston Martins and Carlos Sainz all crashing.