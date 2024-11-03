Red Bull and Williams drop clues about fate of Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto’s future is being debated at this weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The Williams driver finds himself in a unique position - and it has attracted admiring glances from Red Bull.

Colapinto was drafted in to replace the under-performing Logan Sargeant at Williams to complete this season, but he has no drive for 2025.

Williams have signed Carlos Sainz to pair with Alex Albon, yet Colapinto’s hot-streak means he could disrupt Red Bull’s plans for next season.

Christian Horner, who was spotted in the Williams motorhome this weekend in Brazil, was questioned about his interest in Colapinto.

“I think it’s great to see these juniors doing a great job,” he said to Sky Sports.

“We’ve got Liam Lawson obviously in the VCARB doing a really good job. Oliver Bearman should get a shoutout because he was impressive.

“I think Franco is a kid that’s doing really, really well. Of course, you’re always keeping an eye on the driver market.

“I think Franco definitely has got the qualities to be a potential star of the future.”

Red Bull have Sergio Perez contracted for 2025 but his poor form means they could promote Lawson into the Red Bull, and bring Colapinto into their sister team.

Williams boss James Vowles told Sky Sports: “When we signed Franco up, it was on the basis that he is incredibly talented.

“It is typical that teams put drivers like that on reasonably long contracts.

“We are fortunate that Franco has done an incredible job.

“The world can see, and it’s a great reward for him, that he is exceptional.

“We are looking at what options are available for him in the future.”

Max Verstappen was asked about having Colapinto as his next teammate.

“I don't know, it's a bit difficult for me to answer,” Verstappen said.

“I'm busy with other things to improve. He's doing a great job at the moment in Formula 1, so that's great to see.

“I understand, of course, that it's very attractive for a lot of teams to have him, so it's up to the team also to see what they want to do.”