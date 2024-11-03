Jos Verstappen blasts FIA steward Johnny Herbert for talking to the media

Max Verstappen's father offers blunt criticism of FIA steward

Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen has criticised Johnny Herbert for doing media interviews.

Herbert was in the four-person FIA steward panel last weekend at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when Max Verstappen was hit with two time penalties.

Herbert later claimed: “Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future.”

But that comment has irked Verstappen Senior.

"I think a steward shouldn't talk to the press at all and just deliver work all the time. And that's certainly not the case now,” Jos was quoted by RacingNews365.

Red Bull’s Verstappen and McLaren’s Norris are locked in an increasingly feisty battle for the F1 championship.

"It depends a bit on the penalties,” Verstappen’s father judged the title fight.

“One time they give five seconds, another time 10 seconds.

"There has to be a line in that, too, so that you know what penalty you're getting.

“I thought Max's second overtaking move [at the Mexico City GP] went too far. I think he thinks so now too.

"I say that honestly, also to him. That's fine. I think we have to be open and honest."

Verstappen was also punished on Saturday in the sprint race at the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

An infringement under the Virtual Safety Car cost Verstappen a five-second time penalty which demoted him one place, and cost him ground in the championship battle with Norris.

