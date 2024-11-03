Red Bull suspect McLaren as new F1 tech row brews in Brazil

New technical question mark posed at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Red Bull, McLaren
Red Bull, McLaren

Red Bull are reportedly suspicious of McLaren about a tyre trick in Brazil.

Red Bull believe McLaren are filling their tyres with water to cool them, according to reports by AMUS and Sky Italia.

Even small amounts of water injected to the tyre via the valves can cool the tyres over long distances.

McLaren are not the only team who are reportedly suspected of this.

The FIA are investigating, Auto Motor Und Sport report.

Red Bull attempted this trick themselves, years ago when it was a legal practice, the report claims.

Pirelli are the official tyre manufacturer for Formula 1.

Pirelli technicians mount and dismount the tyres on behalf of F1 teams.

Pirelli are a constant presence in the paddock and analyse every tyre after F1 sessions.

Red Bull and McLaren have been constantly pointing the finger at each other over technical questions all year.

McLaren’s ‘mini-DRS’ wing was first pointed out, before Red Bull’s drama over a bib which adjusted their ride height in parc ferme conditions.

After talks with the FIA, both issues were resolved.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

