2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

A recap of what happened at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

03 Nov 2024
18:14
That's Brazil done and dusted

That concludes our live coverage from the Sao Paulo GP.

Keep across Crash.net for the best reaction to the race.

18:05
The full race result

The full order from a dramatic race in Sao Paulo 

Esteban Ocon leads in Brazil
Esteban Ocon leads in Brazil
17:58
Verstappen wins the Sao Paulo GP

What a drive from Verstappen as he wins at Interlagos. Ocon and Gasly will join him on the podium.

Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Lawson and Hamilton complete the top 10. 

17:55
Verstappen starts his final day

This is probably the end of the title race if he gets it over the line. 

17:54
Two laps to go

Verstappen is 18.2s ahead of Ocon.

17:54
Alonso radio

"I will finish the race for the mechanics. They did a very good job today. But my back is hurting, man. This bouncing is not normal."

17:52
Verstappen continues to pull away from Ocon

He's 15.7s ahead of Ocon now. Gasly continues to keep Russell at bay - one-second between those two. 

17:48
Lap 63/69

Verstappen pumps in another fastest lap of the race to extend his advantage to 13.6s.

17:44
10 laps to go

Verstappen is now 10.8s ahead of Ocon. Masterclass so far.

17:42
The order on Lap 58

Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson and Hamilton.

17:40
Another juicy battle

Perez and Lawson get close in their battle for the final point. Shortly after, Perez runs wide which hands Hamilton the final point. 

17:37
15 laps to go

Verstappen is 7.6s ahead of Ocon at the front, while Gasly is running 3.5s behind his teammate.

17:35
Norris radio

More rain is on the way on Lap 60, he's told by McLaren.

17:33
A mistake from Piastri

He runs wide at the final corner - but fortunately he doesn't lose a position. 

17:32
Things have calmed down on track

Verstappen's lead over Ocon is now up to 6.0s. Gasly is running 3.2s behind his teammate.

17:30
Verstappen pumps in a fastest lap

His gap over Ocon is up to 5.2s now.

17:27
Lap 48/69

Verstappen is running 3.6s ahead of Ocon currently.

Top 10: Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson and Perez.

17:25
Leclerc is struggling

He's just lost out to Russell and now has the two McLarens for close company. 

17:25
Verstappen controlling things at the front

He's 2.9s ahead of Ocon currently, who is 1.6s ahead of Gasly. 

17:22
The order on Lap 44

Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Leclerc, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Tsunoda, Lawson and Perez.

17:21
Drama on the restart

Verstappen gets ahead of Ocon into Turn 1 to take the lead at Interlagos.

A disastrous restart for Norris, who is down to seventh in the McLaren.

17:20
Lap 43/69

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix back underway at Interlagos...

17:18
SC will be in at the end of the lap

Ocon will have to defend from Verstappen again down into Turn 1.

17:15
Order under the SC

Ocon, Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Alonso.

Lawson, Perez, Bottas, Zhou and Bearman are outside the top 10.

17:13
SC deployed

Sainz has crashed his Ferrari.

Max Verstappen
Esteban Ocon leads in Brazil
Max Verstappen celebrates after ending his 10-race winless streak
Valentino Rossi
Nico Hulkenberg
Jack Miller
Franco Colapinto
Bagnaia, Martin
The start in Brazil
Max Verstappen
