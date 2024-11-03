2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

That concludes our live coverage from the Sao Paulo GP.
Keep across Crash.net for the best reaction to the race.
What a drive from Verstappen as he wins at Interlagos. Ocon and Gasly will join him on the podium.
Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Lawson and Hamilton complete the top 10.
This is probably the end of the title race if he gets it over the line.
Verstappen is 18.2s ahead of Ocon.
"I will finish the race for the mechanics. They did a very good job today. But my back is hurting, man. This bouncing is not normal."
He's 15.7s ahead of Ocon now. Gasly continues to keep Russell at bay - one-second between those two.
Verstappen pumps in another fastest lap of the race to extend his advantage to 13.6s.
Verstappen is now 10.8s ahead of Ocon. Masterclass so far.
Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson and Hamilton.
Perez and Lawson get close in their battle for the final point. Shortly after, Perez runs wide which hands Hamilton the final point.
Verstappen is 7.6s ahead of Ocon at the front, while Gasly is running 3.5s behind his teammate.
More rain is on the way on Lap 60, he's told by McLaren.
He runs wide at the final corner - but fortunately he doesn't lose a position.
Verstappen's lead over Ocon is now up to 6.0s. Gasly is running 3.2s behind his teammate.
His gap over Ocon is up to 5.2s now.
Verstappen is running 3.6s ahead of Ocon currently.
Top 10: Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Lawson and Perez.
He's just lost out to Russell and now has the two McLarens for close company.
He's 2.9s ahead of Ocon currently, who is 1.6s ahead of Gasly.
Verstappen, Ocon, Gasly, Leclerc, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Tsunoda, Lawson and Perez.
Verstappen gets ahead of Ocon into Turn 1 to take the lead at Interlagos.
A disastrous restart for Norris, who is down to seventh in the McLaren.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix back underway at Interlagos...
Ocon will have to defend from Verstappen again down into Turn 1.
Ocon, Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Alonso.
Lawson, Perez, Bottas, Zhou and Bearman are outside the top 10.
Sainz has crashed his Ferrari.