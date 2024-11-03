2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing69 Laps
2Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team19.477s
3Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team22.532s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team23.265s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari30.177s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team31.372s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team42.056s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team44.943s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team50.452s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team50.753s
11Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing51.531s
12Ollie BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team57.085s
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber63.588s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team78.049s
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber79.649s
 Carlos SainzESPScuderia FerrariDNF
 Franco ColapintoARGWilliams RacingDNF
 Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamDNF
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamDNS
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNS

Max Verstappen took a remarkable win at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to put one hand on the title.

Verstappen recovered from 17th on the grid to take the victory as Lando Norris could only finish sixth.

It means Verstappen is now within touching distance of his fourth world title.

The Alpines enjoyed a great race as Esteban Ocon finished second, Pierre Gasly in third.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

