2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:
|2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|69 Laps
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19.477s
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|22.532s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|23.265s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|30.177s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|31.372s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|42.056s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|44.943s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|50.452s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|50.753s
|11
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|51.531s
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|57.085s
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|63.588s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|78.049s
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|79.649s
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|DNS
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNS
Max Verstappen took a remarkable win at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to put one hand on the title.
Verstappen recovered from 17th on the grid to take the victory as Lando Norris could only finish sixth.
It means Verstappen is now within touching distance of his fourth world title.
The Alpines enjoyed a great race as Esteban Ocon finished second, Pierre Gasly in third.