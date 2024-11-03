Here's the full race results for the 2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 69 Laps 2 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19.477s 3 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 22.532s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 23.265s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 30.177s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 31.372s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 42.056s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 44.943s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 50.452s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 50.753s 11 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 51.531s 12 Ollie Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 57.085s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 63.588s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 78.049s 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 79.649s Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari DNF Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing DNF Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team DNS Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNS

Max Verstappen took a remarkable win at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to put one hand on the title.

Verstappen recovered from 17th on the grid to take the victory as Lando Norris could only finish sixth.

It means Verstappen is now within touching distance of his fourth world title.

The Alpines enjoyed a great race as Esteban Ocon finished second, Pierre Gasly in third.