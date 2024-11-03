F1 World Championship points after 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing8393
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team3331
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3307
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team2262
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari2244
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1192
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2190
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing0151
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
10Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team031
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team028
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team026
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team024
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team023
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing012
17Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team012
18Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari07
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing05
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team04
21Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
22Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing00
23Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Max Verstappen has extended his lead to 62 points following a magnificent drive at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It's a decisive day in the title race, with Verstappen now in position to take the drivers' title in Las Vegas.

In terms of the rest of the standings, George Russell has moved ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5593
2Scuderia Ferrari5557
3Oracle Red Bull Racing8544
4Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team3382
5Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team086
7BWT Alpine F1 Team049
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team046
8Visa Cash App RB F1 Team044
9Williams Racing017
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

McLaren have extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship with three rounds to go.

Alpine's 2-3 finish has moved them up to seventh in the standings - leading the midfield pack.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Assistant Editor

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

