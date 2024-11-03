F1 World Championship points after 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:
|2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|393
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|331
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|307
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|262
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|244
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1
|192
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|190
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|151
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|31
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|28
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|26
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|0
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|0
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Max Verstappen has extended his lead to 62 points following a magnificent drive at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
It's a decisive day in the title race, with Verstappen now in position to take the drivers' title in Las Vegas.
In terms of the rest of the standings, George Russell has moved ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
|2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|593
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|557
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|544
|4
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|382
|5
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|86
|7
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|49
|6
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|46
|8
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|0
|44
|9
|Williams Racing
|0
|17
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
McLaren have extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship with three rounds to go.
Alpine's 2-3 finish has moved them up to seventh in the standings - leading the midfield pack.