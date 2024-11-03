F1 World Championship points after 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Here are the updated F1 drivers' standings and F1 constructors' standings following the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix:

2024 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 393 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 331 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 307 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 262 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 2 244 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 192 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 190 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 151 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 31 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 28 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 26 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 24 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 23 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 0 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 12 18 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 0 7 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 0 5 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 4 21 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 22 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 0 0 23 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Max Verstappen has extended his lead to 62 points following a magnificent drive at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It's a decisive day in the title race, with Verstappen now in position to take the drivers' title in Las Vegas.

In terms of the rest of the standings, George Russell has moved ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

2024 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 593 2 Scuderia Ferrari 5 557 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 544 4 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 382 5 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 86 7 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 49 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 46 8 Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 0 44 9 Williams Racing 0 17 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

McLaren have extended their lead over Ferrari in the F1 constructors' championship with three rounds to go.

Alpine's 2-3 finish has moved them up to seventh in the standings - leading the midfield pack.