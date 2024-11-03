Lando Norris hits out at F1 red flag tyre rule: “It’s not talent, it’s just luck”

Lando Norris has hit out at F1’s red flag tyre rule after losing out to Max Verstappen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, describing it as “just luck”.

The decisive point of the race came when George Russell and Lando Norris - who had been leading - stopped for fresh intermediates.

This was during the period of heavy rain before a Safety Car was put out due to Williams’ Franco Colaptinto crashing.

The timing of the red flag worked perfectly for Esteban Ocon, Verstappen and Pierre Gasly, who didn’t stop.

As per F1's rules, drivers are allowed a free change of tyres under red flag conditions, meaning the Alpines and Verstappen jumped up the order.

Speaking to F1 TV after the race, Norris wasn’t happy with how the red flag played out.

“You can change the tyres under the red flag,” he said. “It’s what the others did. Just unlucky. Unfortunate, sometimes it goes your way. Nothing we did wrong. I don’t care what people say.

“Staying out wasn’t the right thing to do. It shouldn’t have been red-flagged and there was the crash in the end which caused the red.

“That’s life sometimes. You take a gamble, it’s paid off for them. It’s not talent, it’s just luck. A bit unlucky that’s all.”

Norris’ race fell apart after the second Safety Car as he was overtaken by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Norris ran wide then dropped behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

The British ultimately went on to finish sixth as F1 title rival Verstappen won the race.



“I still made a couple of mistakes,” he added. “I had cars on my left, on my right, I locked the rears and went off. I lost two positions.

“A little bit unfortunate there. My own fault. Not a perfect race for me. I think no matter what fourth was the best anyone could do of the people who didn’t box and get unlucky.

“Otherwise, going to keep our heads down.”