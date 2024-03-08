Ollie Bearman
Ollie Bearman
LIVE

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice - As it happened

Re-live all the action from final practice at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It's qualifying day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the tight for pole looking to be tightly-contested between five teams.

Max Verstappen is the man to beat on race day judging from the race simulations in FP2.

Away from the track, Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the weekend with appendicitis, handing British driver Oliver Bearman his F1 debut with the Scuderia.

08 Mar 2024
13:33
Bearman on track

Bearman joins Bottas on track for the first timed laps of the day.

13:30
FP3 is underway

Green light appears at the end of the pit lane and final practice is underway.

13:13
How can you watch the action?
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
13:01
FP2

It was Fernando Alonso who set the pace in second practice, just under 0.3s ahead of George Russell. It did look like Aston Martin were running their engines harder than the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull.

So it was no surprise to see on heavy fuel, Max Verstappen set the standout set of times in the latter part of FP2.

Circuit atmosphere. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Practice Day.-
Circuit atmosphere. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian…
12:57
Welcome!

Welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It's been a busy morning in Jeddah with Carlos Sainz ruled out of the rest of the weekend, paving way for Oliver Bearman to make his F1 debut.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver - replacing the unwell Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver - replacing the unwell…