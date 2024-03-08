Bearman joins Bottas on track for the first timed laps of the day.
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice - As it happened
Re-live all the action from final practice at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It's qualifying day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the tight for pole looking to be tightly-contested between five teams.
Max Verstappen is the man to beat on race day judging from the race simulations in FP2.
Away from the track, Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the weekend with appendicitis, handing British driver Oliver Bearman his F1 debut with the Scuderia.
Green light appears at the end of the pit lane and final practice is underway.
It was Fernando Alonso who set the pace in second practice, just under 0.3s ahead of George Russell. It did look like Aston Martin were running their engines harder than the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull.
So it was no surprise to see on heavy fuel, Max Verstappen set the standout set of times in the latter part of FP2.
Welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It's been a busy morning in Jeddah with Carlos Sainz ruled out of the rest of the weekend, paving way for Oliver Bearman to make his F1 debut.