2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.412s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m28.608s 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.906s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.964s 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m28.971s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.038s 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.127s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m29.213s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.268s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR Scuderia Ferrari 1m29.306s 11 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.485s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.546s 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.572s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.575s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.675s 16 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m29.740s 17 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m29.808s 18 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.083s 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m30.739s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing No Time Set

An impressive showing from Max Verstappen to top FP3 for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m28.412s - which wasn't beaten despite all drivers attempting runs on soft tyres at the end of the session.

Charles Leclerc was his nearest challenger, just under 0.2s shy of the Dutchman.

Oliver Bearman performed well in his first outing for Ferrari, taking over from Carlos Sainz.

He was 10th overall, 0.7s behind teammate Leclerc despite an error on his final run.

Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily, causing a red flag in the final half of the session.