2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Results from final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah,
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.412s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m28.608s
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.906s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.964s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m28.971s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.038s
7Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.127s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m29.213s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.268s
10Oliver BearmanGBRScuderia Ferrari1m29.306s
11Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.485s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.546s
13Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.572s
14Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.575s
15Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.675s
16Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m29.740s
17Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m29.808s
18Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.083s
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.739s
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams RacingNo Time Set

An impressive showing from Max Verstappen to top FP3 for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m28.412s - which wasn't beaten despite all drivers attempting runs on soft tyres at the end of the session.

Charles Leclerc was his nearest challenger, just under 0.2s shy of the Dutchman.

Oliver Bearman performed well in his first outing for Ferrari, taking over from Carlos Sainz.

He was 10th overall, 0.7s behind teammate Leclerc despite an error on his final run.

Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily, causing a red flag in the final half of the session. 

