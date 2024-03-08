2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Results from final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.412s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m28.608s
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.906s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.964s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m28.971s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.038s
|7
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.127s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m29.213s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.268s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m29.306s
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.485s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.546s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.572s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.575s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.675s
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m29.740s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m29.808s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.083s
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.739s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|No Time Set
An impressive showing from Max Verstappen to top FP3 for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Verstappen stormed to the top of the timesheets with a 1m28.412s - which wasn't beaten despite all drivers attempting runs on soft tyres at the end of the session.
Charles Leclerc was his nearest challenger, just under 0.2s shy of the Dutchman.
Oliver Bearman performed well in his first outing for Ferrari, taking over from Carlos Sainz.
He was 10th overall, 0.7s behind teammate Leclerc despite an error on his final run.
Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily, causing a red flag in the final half of the session.