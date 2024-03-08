Red Bull warned of “unanswered questions” over Christian Horner saga

“Unanswered questions” in the fallout to Christian Horner’s investigation may prevent the wider focus from moving on, Karun Chandhuk warns.

Red Bull team principal Horner demanded at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the scrutiny - and the focus on his marriage and his family - abruptly stops.

Horner has had public support from his wife, and from Red Bull’s majority shareholders, since he was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent lawyer after a colleague made a complaint.

Sky Sports’ Chandhuk was asked if the saga could move on, and he responded: “I suppose, from an internal perspective, it is his choice.

“Because he will set the tone for what’s happening inside the pit garage. He’s the boss, he dictates how the communication comes out of that team, and within that team.

“But you’re right to say that he can’t decide whether the rest of the world - outside of the F1 bubble or the Red Bull bubble - moves on.

“There is a whole world outside who are still slightly in the dark, because so much of this has happened in the internal investigation.

“There are so few true facts that are out there. It’s very difficult for anyone to draw any conclusions because we don’t know the facts.”

The employee who made accusations against Horner has now been suspended by Red Bull.

Chandhuk insisted that the focus on this case will not end until more information is made available.

He said: “Until there is a level of transparency about that - for example, they talked about the KC having done this process, and cleared [Horner] - but we don’t know the name of the KC. Details like that.

“There are so many unknowns about the process. We don’t know why - under what grounds - [Horner’s accuser] has been suspended.

“There are more unanswered questions, it feels.

“Until that level of transparency comes out, I’m not convinced the world is going to move on.”

The Red Bull chaos included Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, demanding that Horner lose his job over the situation.

Max, in Saudi Arabia this weekend, has chosen his words carefully when asked about his dad and his boss’ falling-out.

“I do think it matters,” Naomi Schiff said about the ill feeling between Horner and Verstappen’s father.

“It feels like one thing after the next, since then.

“Those factors aren’t going to be helping the team.

“They are not going to be motivating everybody, or keeping up a positive motivation or spirit in the team.

“Max came out this week and said that his dad is not a liar. So you’ve got to assume that there is an element of some sides, here.

“Max maybe in the middle. He may be on his dad’s side. All these things, we don’t know. We don’t know what the conversations have been.

“You would hope they would be able to put those things aside to focus on the racing.”