Who is Oliver Bearman? Ferrari’s British F1 teenage sensation

Oliver Bearman will make his F1 debut at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in place of Carlos Sainz. Who is he?

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Academy Driver walks the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Azerbaijan Grand Prix,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Academy Driver walks the circuit. Formula 1…

Oliver Bearman is the first F1 driver to make their debut with Ferrari since Arturo Merzario in the 1972 British Grand Prix.

Bearman is also the first British driver to drive for Ferrari in over 33 years since Nigel Mansell.

This is because Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Jeddah weekend with appendicitis, with the Spaniard requiring surgery.

It’s the perfect opportunity for Bearman to showcase his talent, with the Ferrari protege one of the hottest prospects outside of F1.

Bearman is coincidentally going head-to-head with Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli at Prema in F2, with the latter being tipped as a possible Lewis Hamilton replacement in 2025.

Who is Ollie Bearman?

Born in Chelmsford, Essex, Bearman started his competitive karting career back in 2013.

Unsurprisingly, Bearman rose through the ranks in impressive fashion, finishing second twice in the Super 1 National Championships before moving up the karting ladder.

Bearman made his single-seater debut in 2020, in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team Test Driver. Formula 1 World…

After taking a victory in his first season, Bearman built on that to the ADAC and Italian F4 titles in 2021 ahead of his move to FIA Formula 3.

The British driver contended for the F3 title in a highly-competitive field, ultimately finishing third in Prema.

He moved up to F2 and immediately showed outstanding pace and adaptability, taking pole in Azerbaijan when the steering column on his car was completely bent.

While overall consistency escaped Bearman, his raw pace and potential was there for everyone to see.

His Ferrari links have meant he’s had a number of F1 outings with them but also Haas.

Destined for F1 with Haas?

Bearman impressed Haas in his outing with them at the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix.

More importantly, it was new team principal Ayao Komatsu who heaped praise on the Brit.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Tuesday.-
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 Testing, Yas Marina…

“I don’t think you can expect much better,” Komatsu said. “Certainly better than my expectations were.

“Not that my expectation was low, but that was so professional and he didn’t put a foot wrong. Communication and feedback was really good as well.

“So really, nothing to complain. Really impressive FP1.”

Both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are out of contract at the end of 2024, leaving the door open for Bearman.

Should he impress in Saudi Arabia with Ferrari, or claim the F2 crown this season, then Bearman is a shoe-in at Haas.

