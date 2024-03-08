Carlos Sainz ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP with appendicitis

Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Ferrari have confirmed.

Sainz missed Wednesday’s media day through illness but was in action for Ferrari in the first two practice sessions.

Ferrari have announced that Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

He will be replaced by Ferrari protege, and British driver, Oliver Bearman.

Ferrari released the following statement on social media on Friday morning: “Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

“As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.

“The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery.”

Sainz had admitted after FP2 that it was a "very difficult" day but hoped that the rest of the weekend would be easier for him.

However, the 29-year-old will now require surgery.

Williams driver Alex Albon was forced to miss the 2022 Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

The Thai driver returned to action two weeks later in Singapore.

Who is Bearman?

At just 18, Bearman is one of Formula 2’s hottest prospects with a big future ahead of him.

Tipped to be a Haas driver in 2025, Bearman was set to start this weekend’s F2 round in Saudi Arabia on pole position.

The British driver showed great potential in his rookie season, taking four victories as he finished sixth in the championship.

While overall consistency escaped him, his raw pace, particularly for a rookie, caught the eye of many.

Bearman is tipped to be Britain’s next F1 superstar - and by making his debut with Ferrari - he has the perfect opportunity to showcase his credentials.