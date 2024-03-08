“Wait for the facts” - Christian Horner’s response to Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegations

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has advised people to “wait for the facts” amid an ongoing investigation into allegations surrounding FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

A report from the BBC emerged earlier this week claiming that Ben Sulayem had attempted to influence the result of last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The allegations come from a whistleblower who claimed the current FIA president pushed for Fernando Alonso’s penalty to be overturned, ensuring the Aston Martin driver remained on the podium.

24 hours after that, another set of allegations were put towards Ben Sulayem, with claims that he wanted officials not to certify the Las Vegas F1 track.

By not certifying it, F1 wouldn’t have been able to race in Las Vegas on safety grounds given that the FIA must approve all circuits.

It’s now understood a report with these allegations has been sent by the FIA's compliance officer to its ethics committee.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Saudi Arabia, Horner has warned people not to “preempt the facts”, most likely referring to how he was criticised before being cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour.

“I think the one thing that I've seen and learned certainly from any investigation is that don't preempt the facts,” Horner said.

“There needs to be an investigation and I'm sure the relevant parties, and again the process that they have within the statutes of the FIA will be followed, and all I would urge is don't prejudge.

“Wait for the facts. Wait to see what is the reality before coming to a judgement.”

Alpine boss Bruno Famin added: What we think is that we should really be able to focus on what happened on the track with our sport. And this is our responsibility to all of us, I think, promoter, regulator, teams, to be examples for all.

“And there is an investigation at the FIA that I understand. They have their own process and they will follow the process. But it's up to all of us, I think, to show the exemplarity to all. And we really need that.”

One part of the investigation is surrounding Alonso’s penalty - and its later removal.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack believes the “whole matter is clear and closed” from a team perspective.

“I think 12 months ago here, we were one of the involved parties,” he added. “I think it can be re-read in the Stewards' documents how the whole process was.

“We executed the right of review, we brought new evidence and the penalty was taken out. So I think from that point of view, for us, the whole matter is clear and closed.”