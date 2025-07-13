Bulega 0.6s faster than Razgatlioglu the last lap, into the 1:25s.
2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Race 2 from the 2025 UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK is scheduled to begin at 14:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position this afternoon after winning the Superpole Race this morning. In Race 1, he secured his 10th Donington win by 6.5 seconds, and he backed that up in the Superpole Race this morning.
Nicolo Bulega topped Warm Up this morning and was second yesterday in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race. His championship lead has been cut to one point in that process.
Alex Lowes was due to start from third this morning but was been declared unfit after Warm Up due to injuries he sustained in his Race 1 crash yesterday.
Sam Lowes will complete the front row this afternoon after finishing third this morning.
Alvaro Bautista finished fourth this morning and jumps up from his qualifying position of 10th onto the second row for Race 2.
Sam Lowes has crashed at turn one at the beginning of lap four.
Bulega now up to second, he passed Bautista at the end of lap three.
Razgatlioglu leads by 1.5s.
Bulega past Locatelli for P4 a tturn one to begin lap three.
Lowes continuing to go with Razgatlioglu early on here. They've dropped Bautista by 0.7s.
Good start for Gerloff, too, in P7.
Razgatlioglu leads lap one, but the gaps behind him are close: Lowes, Bautista, Locatelli, Bulega, even Petrucci in fifth are all right there.
It's lights out for Race 2 and another poor start from Bulega.
Razgatlioglu holeshots from Lowes, Bautista, Locatelli and Bulega down to fifth.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of Race 2.
Razgatlioglu's wins this weekend have brought him to within one point of the championship leader, Bulega.
A win here will see him head to the inaugural Hungarian Round later this month as the championship leader.
The Turkish rider has never led the riders' standings as the reigning champion.
This morning's Superpole Race was run under cloudy skies, but conditions are a bit clearer this afternoon.
With that, there's a bit more ambient and track temperature: 25C and 39C, respectively.
That should increase the grip a bit, compared to yesterday, and perhaps we'll have a few less retirements than yesterday's eight.
As in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, it's Toprak Razgatlioglu on pole and Nicolo Bulega second on the grid this afternoon.
Sam Lowes joins them on the front row in third place.
Alvaro Bautista jumps up to the second row in fourth, ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea in fifth and sixth.
Danilo Petrucci, Garrett Gerloff, and Andrea Iannone are on the third row.
Ryan Vickers rounds out the top-10 on the grid, ahead of Yari Montella and Dominique Aegerter.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action. Race 2 is coming up in around 15 minutes at 14:00 local time.
It's victory in the UK WorldSBK Superpole Race for Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Bulega takes second, Sam Lowes third.
Bautista fourth, ahead of Locatelli who beat Rea to fifth. Petrucci, Gerloff, Iannone, and Aegerter round out the top-10.
Still 2.6 for Razgatlioglu, Bulega actually 0.009s faster that lap.
Lecuona has retired for the second time this weekend. Redding has entered the pits as well.
2.6 now for Razgatlioglu.
Further back, Vickers was battling inside the points, but just ran wide at the final corner and dropped back to 11th
Stretching out at the front. Razgatlioglu 2.4s ahead of Bulega, who has a second over Lowes - also a second clear of Bautista, who still has Rea and Locatelli for company.
3 laps to go.
Bautista now past Rea and up to fourth. If he can pass Sam Lowes, 0.7s ahead, he will have a podium position.
Sam Lowes passed Rea for third at the Old Hairpin on that lap,and Bautista made it through on Locatelli at the Melbourne Hairpin to split the Yamahas and take fifth.
Bulega passed Rea but ran deep in the chicane. He made another pass at the hairpin, and holds second over the line. But he's already 2s behind Razgatlioglu who was in the 1:25s on both lap 2 and 3.
No position changes at the front that time, but Razgatlioglu is now over a second clear at the front.
Further back, a decent start for Bautista who is up to 6th from 9th on the grid.
Van der Mark is back in the pits.
Razgatlioglu leads from Rea and Bulega, who was passed by Locatelli at the first turn but made his move to third at the chicane. Sam Lowes was able to follow through at the hairpin.
We're underway for the Superpole Race at Donington, and Rea's made another great start, but Razgatlioglu leads at trun one from Rea, Bulega, Locatelli.
Riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the Superpole Race. Van der Mark has started it from pit lane and will start the race from the back of the grid.
Van der Mark will make the start but will have to go from the back of the grid.