2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES

Race 2 at the UK WorldSBK is scheduled to begin at 14:00.

Toprak Razgatlioglu starts from pole position this afternoon after winning the Superpole Race this morning. In Race 1, he secured his 10th Donington win by 6.5 seconds, and he backed that up in the Superpole Race this morning.

Nicolo Bulega topped Warm Up this morning and was second yesterday in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race. His championship lead has been cut to one point in that process.

Alex Lowes was due to start from third this morning but was been declared unfit after Warm Up due to injuries he sustained in his Race 1 crash yesterday.

Sam Lowes will complete the front row this afternoon after finishing third this morning.

Alvaro Bautista finished fourth this morning and jumps up from his qualifying position of 10th onto the second row for Race 2.