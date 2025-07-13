James Vowles describes Williams FW14B as a “beast” after Goodwood run

James Vowles drove Nigel Mansell's title-winning Williams FW14B at Goodwood on Saturday.

Williams FW14B
Williams FW14B
© XPB Images

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles said it was a dream come true to take part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the FW14B, which he described as a “beast”.

While best known for his roles as Mercedes’ former strategic director and now the team boss at Williams, Vowles also has a background as a racing driver, having taken part in several sportscar events in recent years.

During the 2021 season, he spent his spare time racing saloon cars at UK club level before progressing to GT4 and GT3 machinery. He even contested the full 2022 Asian Le Mans Series in Garage 59’s McLaren 720S GT3.

In terms of F1 machinery, Vowles had previously sampled the Williams FW08 that carried Keke Rosberg to the 1982 title.

But on Saturday, he got behind the wheel of what is arguably the most iconic car in the Grove-based team’s history: Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning FW14B from the 1992 season.

“Right, that’s day over for me at Goodwood and what an incredible day it’s been,” he said. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to do Goodwood in the FW14B. First of all, that’s not true. To see the 14B and touch it would be a childhood dream.

“But to go beyond that and have the ability to drive it at Goodwood in front of hundreds of thousands of people—it’s a dream come true.”

The FW14B is considered one of the most technologically advanced F1 cars ever built, thanks to its sophisticated traction control system, active suspension, and other cutting-edge electronics.

Naturally, Vowles was left spellbound after taking the car up the famous hillclimb at Goodwood House.

“The 14B itself is a proper racing car. There’s just no two ways about it. It’s very light, very nimble, with a huge amount of power. And a place like Goodwood—it’s a fantastic element to be.

“It’s still just a road that is quite dusty, with hay bales around us. So a note of caution whilst I’m still enjoying my time out there.”

He added: “It’s brilliant. What I love about this is the heritage team have done such a good job. This is all original. This is really Nigel’s car that he won the championship with in 1992.

“So everything is one of one in this one, so I can assure you what goes through your mind is ‘look after it all the time’. But it’s a beast—it just urges you to go faster and faster.”

Vowles’s day at Goodwood was made even more special by the fact that he had direct radio contact with Mansell during his runs.

“We have Nigel Mansell here who is driving the FW11,” he revealed. “We have one radio frequency, so he and I have been chatting together whilst I’m driving the 14B, and that sort of blows my mind.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber and it’s fantastic to have him here today.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
4m ago
Sachsenring: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
12m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez cruises to win in crash-filled race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP Results
14m ago
2025 German MotoGP, Sachsenring - Race Results
Marc Marquez leads, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK
23m ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 German Moto2 - Race Results
Deniz Oncu, 2025, Moto3, German GP, Sachsenring

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales opts for surgery, Tech3 consider Pol Espargaro
Tech3 pits, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Penske IndyCar drivers rejuvenated after strong Synk 275 race
Josef Newgarden led 232 laps out of the total 275.
Le Mans News
1h ago
Goodwood hill “came alive” with Toyota’s concept GT3 car – Ollie Bearman
Toyota GT Concept
WSBK News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega looking to “change something on the clutch” ahead of UK WorldSBK Race 2
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Synk 275
Here's the championship standings after the Synk 275