James Vowles describes Williams FW14B as a “beast” after Goodwood run

Williams Formula 1 team principal James Vowles said it was a dream come true to take part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed with the FW14B, which he described as a “beast”.

While best known for his roles as Mercedes’ former strategic director and now the team boss at Williams, Vowles also has a background as a racing driver, having taken part in several sportscar events in recent years.

During the 2021 season, he spent his spare time racing saloon cars at UK club level before progressing to GT4 and GT3 machinery. He even contested the full 2022 Asian Le Mans Series in Garage 59’s McLaren 720S GT3.

In terms of F1 machinery, Vowles had previously sampled the Williams FW08 that carried Keke Rosberg to the 1982 title.

But on Saturday, he got behind the wheel of what is arguably the most iconic car in the Grove-based team’s history: Nigel Mansell’s championship-winning FW14B from the 1992 season.

“Right, that’s day over for me at Goodwood and what an incredible day it’s been,” he said. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to do Goodwood in the FW14B. First of all, that’s not true. To see the 14B and touch it would be a childhood dream.

“But to go beyond that and have the ability to drive it at Goodwood in front of hundreds of thousands of people—it’s a dream come true.”

The FW14B is considered one of the most technologically advanced F1 cars ever built, thanks to its sophisticated traction control system, active suspension, and other cutting-edge electronics.

Naturally, Vowles was left spellbound after taking the car up the famous hillclimb at Goodwood House.

“The 14B itself is a proper racing car. There’s just no two ways about it. It’s very light, very nimble, with a huge amount of power. And a place like Goodwood—it’s a fantastic element to be.

“It’s still just a road that is quite dusty, with hay bales around us. So a note of caution whilst I’m still enjoying my time out there.”

He added: “It’s brilliant. What I love about this is the heritage team have done such a good job. This is all original. This is really Nigel’s car that he won the championship with in 1992.

“So everything is one of one in this one, so I can assure you what goes through your mind is ‘look after it all the time’. But it’s a beast—it just urges you to go faster and faster.”

Vowles’s day at Goodwood was made even more special by the fact that he had direct radio contact with Mansell during his runs.

“We have Nigel Mansell here who is driving the FW11,” he revealed. “We have one radio frequency, so he and I have been chatting together whilst I’m driving the 14B, and that sort of blows my mind.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber and it’s fantastic to have him here today.”