2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
As it happened text coverage of the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.
A dominant display from Norris to win by 20.9s ahead of Verstappen. Piastri completes the top three.
Norris starts his final lap. He's 21.9s ahead of Verstappen.
Leclerc is right behind Russell...
Leclerc is in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fourth.
1.5s gap to Russell now with six laps to go.
Leclerc is now 2.6s behind Russell with seven laps to go.
Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.
5.7s between Russell and Leclerc in the fight for fourth.
Norris is now running 28.6s ahead of Verstappen at the front.
Magnussen has a puncture and returns to the pit lane. No debris on track so no Safety Car this time.
He breezes past Hamilton into Turn 5 for P5. Leclerc has eight seconds to make up on Russell now.
Leclerc is now in DRS range of Hamilton for fifth.
Incredible lap from Norris - a 1m34.925s. That was 0.5s quicker than Leclerc's previous best lap.
He's catching Hamilton by around two seconds per lap in the battle for fifth.
Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.
He overtakes Russell now to move into third with a fine move around the outside. The gap to Verstappen for second is 18.5s.
Leclerc fires in the fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to Hamilton to 11.7s. He's going to catch him at this rate.
He's now in DRS range of Russell in the battle for third.
Sainz lets Leclerc through following team orders from Ferrari. Leclerc is on 23-lap fresher tyres than Sainz.
Piastri reduces the gap to Russell down to third. 2.3s between the pair now on Lap 43.
He's up to fourth in the McLaren. 4.6s to make up on Russell for the podium.
He rejoins in fifth behind Russell and Hamilton.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Perez, Colapinto, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Zhou and Bottas.