2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

As it happened text coverage of the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

14:53
Results

The full order from Singapore - race results from Round 18

14:46
Top 10

Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.

14:45
Norris wins!

A dominant display from Norris to win by 20.9s ahead of Verstappen. Piastri completes the top three.

14:44
Final lap

Norris starts his final lap. He's 21.9s ahead of Verstappen.

14:40
Three laps to go

Leclerc is right behind Russell...

14:38
Five laps to go

Leclerc is in DRS range of Russell in the fight for fourth. 

14:36
Leclerc continues to close in

1.5s gap to Russell now with six laps to go.

14:34
The battle for fourth

Leclerc is now 2.6s behind Russell with seven laps to go.

14:32
The order on Lap 55

Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.

14:29
Leclerc closing in on Russell

5.7s between Russell and Leclerc in the fight for fourth. 

14:28
10 laps to go

Norris is now running 28.6s ahead of Verstappen at the front. 

14:27
Lap 52/62

Magnussen has a puncture and returns to the pit lane. No debris on track so no Safety Car this time.

14:25
Leclerc into fifth

He breezes past Hamilton into Turn 5 for P5. Leclerc has eight seconds to make up on Russell now.

14:24
Lap 50/62

Leclerc is now in DRS range of Hamilton for fifth. 

14:23
Norris sets the fastest lap

Incredible lap from Norris - a 1m34.925s. That was 0.5s quicker than Leclerc's previous best lap. 

14:21
Insane pace from Leclerc

He's catching Hamilton by around two seconds per lap in the battle for fifth. 

14:20
The order on Lap 47

Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez.

14:18
Piastri onto the podium

He overtakes Russell now to move into third with a fine move around the outside. The gap to Verstappen for second is 18.5s.

14:17
Lap 45/62

Leclerc fires in the fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to Hamilton to 11.7s. He's going to catch him at this rate.

14:14
Piastri fires in a fastest lap

He's now in DRS range of Russell in the battle for third. 

14:14
Team orders at Ferrari

Sainz lets Leclerc through following team orders from Ferrari. Leclerc is on 23-lap fresher tyres than Sainz.

14:13
Piastri closing in on Russell

Piastri reduces the gap to Russell down to third. 2.3s between the pair now on Lap 43.

14:09
Piastri overtakes Hamilton

He's up to fourth in the McLaren. 4.6s to make up on Russell for the podium.

14:07
Piastri pits

He rejoins in fifth behind Russell and Hamilton. 

14:06
The order on Lap 38

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Perez, Colapinto, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly, Zhou and Bottas.

