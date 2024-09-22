2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results

Results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team62 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing20.945s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team41.823s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team61.040s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari62.430s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team85.248s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari96.039s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 Lap
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1 Lap
10Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1 Lap
11Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing1 Lap
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1 Lap
13Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1 Lap
15Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1 Lap
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1 Lap
18Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1 Lap
 Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamDNF
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingDNF

Lando Norris dominated the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix to reduce Max Verstappen's lead to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Norris controlled the race from pole position - and despite a number of close moments with the barrier - took a comfortable win ahead of his F1 title rival.

Oscar Piastri secured third ahead of George Russell, who fended off Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton only finished sixth after a poor Mercedes strategy to start on the softs. Carlos Sainz recovered to seventh from 10th on the grid. 

