Here are the F1 results for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 62 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 20.945s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 41.823s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 61.040s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 62.430s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 85.248s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 96.039s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 Lap 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1 Lap 10 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 Lap 11 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 1 Lap 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1 Lap 13 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 Lap 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1 Lap 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1 Lap 18 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1 Lap Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team DNF Alex Albon THA Williams Racing DNF

Lando Norris dominated the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix to reduce Max Verstappen's lead to 52 points with six rounds to go.

Norris controlled the race from pole position - and despite a number of close moments with the barrier - took a comfortable win ahead of his F1 title rival.

Oscar Piastri secured third ahead of George Russell, who fended off Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton only finished sixth after a poor Mercedes strategy to start on the softs. Carlos Sainz recovered to seventh from 10th on the grid.