2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Race Results
Results from the Singapore Grand Prix, Round 18 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Here are the F1 results for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|62 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|20.945s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|41.823s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|61.040s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|62.430s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|85.248s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|96.039s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 Lap
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1 Lap
|10
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1 Lap
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|1 Lap
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1 Lap
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1 Lap
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1 Lap
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1 Lap
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1 Lap
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|DNF
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|DNF
Lando Norris dominated the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix to reduce Max Verstappen's lead to 52 points with six rounds to go.
Norris controlled the race from pole position - and despite a number of close moments with the barrier - took a comfortable win ahead of his F1 title rival.
Oscar Piastri secured third ahead of George Russell, who fended off Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton only finished sixth after a poor Mercedes strategy to start on the softs. Carlos Sainz recovered to seventh from 10th on the grid.