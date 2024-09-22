Daniel Ricciardo claims fastest lap on expected last F1 race to help Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo scored the fastest lap of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix - which is expected to be his final race.

Ricciardo will reportedly be replaced in the RB by Liam Lawson for the next round in Texas, and for the remainder of the season.

But he completed one final hurrah by earning the bonus point for the fastest lap in Singapore. He was also named F1 Driver of the Day.

Significantly, he took the point away from Lando Norris who had previously completed the fastest lap.

McLaren’s Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Ricciardo was 18th.

But Norris would have taken an extra point home to help his title battle, if not for ex-teammate Ricciardo’s late intervention on Lap 61.

“Your old pal Daniel picked up the fastest lap,” Verstappen’s race engineer told him.

“Thankyou Daniel,” Verstappen said on team radio.

It means Ricciardo’s final act in Formula 1 might be to majorly help the team who are expected to dump him soon.

He has helped Verstappen to keep a 52-point lead ahead of Norris at the top of the championship, where it was set to be on 51 points.

Ricciardo also foiled his former McLaren teammate Norris in the process.

Mathematically, Verstappen will retain his F1 title if he finishes second to Norris at each of the remaining grands prix, regardless of fastest lap bonus points.

Ricciardo's help may not help the popular Australian veteran extend his career.

The talk throughout the F1 paddock in Singapore is that Red Bull will opt to change the driver duo in their sister team at RB before the next round.

It means, unless Ricciardo makes another comeback in 2025, that he has driven his final laps of Formula 1.