George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race - as it happened

Recap the 2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

23 Jun 2024
15:41
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 10

15:32
Top 10

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Piastri, Perez, Gasly and Ocon.

15:31
Verstappen wins again!

Norris and Hamilton join him on the podium.

15:31
Final lap

Verstappen is 2.5s ahead of Norris. 

15:29
Two laps to go

Norris is now just 3.0s behind. A bit too late though.

15:29
Leclerc closing in again

It's now 1.4s between Russell and Leclerc for fourth.

15:27
Norris closes in again

The gap is now down at 3.8s.

15:25
Five laps to go

Leclerc is now running 3.2s behind Russell in the fight for fourth.

15:25
Gap update at the front

4.4s between the top two now with six laps to go. 

15:23
The order on Lap 60

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Piastri, Gasly, Perez and Ocon.

15:21
The gap at the front

The gap between the top two is now at 4.7s. It's coming down but not quite enough for Norris.

15:20
Leclerc is told

"If you can, try and pick up the pace." 

15:17
Team orders at Ferrari

Sainz lets Leclerc through into Turn 1 for fifth.

15:16
Leclerc closing in

He's now just 1.0s behind his teammate.

15:14
The order on Lap 53

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Piastri, Gasly, Perez and Ocon.

15:13
Hamilton on a charge now

Hamilton goes around the outside of Russell into Turn 1 for third.

15:10
Perez into the pits on Lap 50

A three-stopper for the Red Bull driver.

15:09
Lap 48/66

Norris is running 7.1s behind Verstappen after his pit stop.

15:07
Lap 47/66

Norris is the next driver into the pit and he rejoins ahead of Russell and Hamilton.

15:05
Lap 46/66

Hamilton breezes past Sainz with the use of DRS. He's on the softs but will they make the end?

15:03
Verstappen is now into the pits

He fits his fresh set of softs.

15:02
Hamilton comes into the pit lane

He's gone onto the softs.

14:59
The fight at the front

Norris, on his six-lap fresher tyres, is now just 5.6s behind Verstappen at the front. 

14:57
Verstappen takes the lead early on
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
14:55
The order on Lap 39

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Zhou and Gasly.