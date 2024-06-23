2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 10

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 66 Laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +2.219s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +17.790s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +22.320s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +22.709s 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +31.028s 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +33.760s 8 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing +59.524s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +62.025s 10 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +71.889s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +79.215s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 13 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 16 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing +1 Lap 19 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team +1 Lap 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing +2 Laps

Max Verstappen clinched the 61st victory of his F1 career as he fended off a very fast Lando Norris.

It seemed that McLaren had the edge on raw pace but it was another masterclass from Red Bull and Verstappen to take the win.

Norris moves into second in the championship standings after another second-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton secured third to score his first podium of the 2024 F1 campaign.