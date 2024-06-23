2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 10

Results from the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing66 Laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+2.219s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+17.790s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+22.320s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+22.709s
6Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+31.028s
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+33.760s
8Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing+59.524s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+62.025s
10Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+71.889s
11Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+79.215s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
13Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
16Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
17Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+1 Lap
18Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing+1 Lap
19Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team+1 Lap
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing+2 Laps

Max Verstappen clinched the 61st victory of his F1 career as he fended off a very fast Lando Norris.

It seemed that McLaren had the edge on raw pace but it was another masterclass from Red Bull and Verstappen to take the win.

Norris moves into second in the championship standings after another second-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton secured third to score his first podium of the 2024 F1 campaign. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33m ago
Carlos Sainz hits back at Charles Leclerc for ‘complaining too many times’ after clash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10,…
F1
News
46m ago
‘They have no brain’ - Toto Wolff fires back at Lewis Hamilton conspiracy theorists
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
52m ago
Verdict in from experts as Carlos Sainz complains about Lewis Hamilton’s overtake
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell reveals Fernando Alonso inspiration for ‘dream’ Spanish GP start
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
KTM provide new objective before Jack Miller exits
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen issues “you can’t rely on that all of the time” warning after Spanish GP
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris’ gutted reaction which proves he’s a genuine F1 title contender
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull admit they need to get below-par Sergio Perez “back into the mix”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Xavi Martos (ESP) Red Bull Racing F1 Team Physio on the grid. Formula 1 World
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Xavi Martos (ESP) Red Bull Racing…
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner explains Red Bull strategy as Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer.
(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with…