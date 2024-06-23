2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results from Round 10
Results from the Spanish Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
|2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|66 Laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+2.219s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+17.790s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+22.320s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+22.709s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+31.028s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+33.760s
|8
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+59.524s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+62.025s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+71.889s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+79.215s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|+1 Lap
|19
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|+2 Laps
Max Verstappen clinched the 61st victory of his F1 career as he fended off a very fast Lando Norris.
It seemed that McLaren had the edge on raw pace but it was another masterclass from Red Bull and Verstappen to take the win.
Norris moves into second in the championship standings after another second-place finish.
Lewis Hamilton secured third to score his first podium of the 2024 F1 campaign.