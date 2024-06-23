McLaren to source alternative F1 hospitality unit for Austrian GP

McLaren will use an alternative F1 hospitality unit for the Austrian Grand Prix next week.

A fire in the McLaren motorhome is tended to by fire fighters. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
A fire in the McLaren motorhome is tended to by fire fighters. Formula 1…

McLaren will source an alternative F1 hospitality unit for next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Crash.net has learned.

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Barcelona F1 paddock on Saturday ahead of final practice when McLaren’s motorhome had to be evacuated after a suspected electrical fire broke out above the kitchen area.

Emergency services and fire crews quickly arrived and helped get the situation under control. One McLaren team member was taken to hospital as a precaution but was later discharged.

Crash.net understands the damage is not too substantial and is mainly isolated to one area of the unit, with the main concern for McLaren being the need to get rid of the smell of smoke.

F1’s governing body the FIA are putting McLaren’s personnel and guests up for the remainder of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend with their Team Hub out of action.

While it is too early to say what McLaren will do for the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 7, the British squad will source an alternative hospitality unit for next week’s race in Austria as a temporary  solution. 

It is unclear at this stage whether it will be another team’s old motorhome.

McLaren motorhome in the paddock smoking after a fire. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
McLaren motorhome in the paddock smoking after a fire. Formula 1 World…

After claiming pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, Lando Norris detailed how the fire impacted McLaren’s preparations on Saturday.

Norris was seen walking away from McLaren’s hospitality in just his socks, having “lost” his shoes during the evacuation.

“The best thing is everyone’s safe, everyone’s doing well,” Norris said. “So that’s probably the best news from everything. One person was taken to hospital just for some check-ups, but all good otherwise.

“So it was a bit of a scare for the whole team, never a nice thing. But just a bit more of probably a stressful day than I would have liked.”

The 24-year-old Briton also heaped praise on rival teams for helping McLaren out following the fire.

“I’ve not been in my normal room,” he explained. “I’ve not been able to maybe relax and chill out as much as what I normally do.

“I’ve had a lot of offers from people, so it’s been great. A lot of the teams, honestly, have been very, very nice to us, McLaren, in offering help and things like that. So that was all good from that side.

“It’s a shame that it won’t be used today or tomorrow, I don’t think, for anything – maybe not into the future, but that’s not anything that I know about for now.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
6m ago
McLaren to source alternative F1 hospitality unit for Austrian GP
A fire in the McLaren motorhome is tended to by fire fighters. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
A fire in the McLaren motorhome is tended to by fire fighters. Formula 1…
F1
News
40m ago
Toto Wolff quizzed on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s qualifying “battle”
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Lewis Hamilton (GBR)…
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso’s “it’s going to be painful here” prediction at F1 Spanish GP
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo responds to RB’s grim P18 qualifying in Spain
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Qualifying Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish…
F1
News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Spanish Grand Prix: How today's race will begin after penalties
Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and second placed Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 in qualifying parc
Pole sitter Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38 and second placed Max…

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
The brutal honesty of MotoGP’s most at-risk rider
Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez contract question put to Ducati CEO
Valentino Rossi, Valencia MotoGP, 14 November
Valentino Rossi, Valencia MotoGP, 14 November
F1
News
15h ago
Sergio Perez “explored” Red Bull F1 car “a little bit too much” as struggles continue
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…