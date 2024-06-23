Max Verstappen denies Lando Norris second F1 win in Barcelona

Max Verstappen defeated Lando Norris at the Spanish Grand Prix to deny the McLaren driver a second-ever F1 win.

The reigning world champion made it back-to-back wins after overcoming both Norris and a fast-starting George Russell to claim his seventh victory in the opening 10 races of the season.

While Norris pushed Verstappen onto the grass on the long run down to Turn 1, Russell, who started fourth, took full advantage to sweep around the outside of both of his rivals at the first corner.

But Russell’s lead lasted just two full laps before Verstappen swooped past the Mercedes driver at Turn 1.

After completing two pit stops, it was Verstappen who emerged comfortably ahead of Norris, and despite a late charge from the 24-year-old Briton, the Red Bull driver was able to hang on for his 61st career win.

"I think what made the race was the beginning," Verstappen said. "I took the lead on lap two, and that’s where I had that buffer then in that first stint where I could eke out the gap a little bit, because I think after that, we had to drive quite a defensive race.

"Lando and McLaren, they were very, very quick today. Especially on deg, it seems always the last few laps of the stint, they were very fast. But I think we did everything well.

"We drove I think quite an aggressive strategy, but luckily it played out until the end. It was quite close until the end, but very happy to win here."

15 seconds behind the championship’s top two, Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium since the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix by beating Mercedes teammate George Russell to third place.

Russell had to settle with fourth as he held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Sergio Perez started 11th following a grid penalty but could only recover to eighth, with the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon completing the top-10 for a much-needed double points haul.