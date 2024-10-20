Lap 1
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix.

21:45
The full order in Austin

The full race results for the United States Grand Prix in Austin 

21:40
Top 10 in Austin

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.

21:39
Penalty for Norris

The stewards have given Norris a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. 

Interesting.

21:38
Onto the final lap

Leclerc is running 7.0s ahead of Sainz for the race lead. What a race for the two Ferraris.

21:36
Two laps to go

Norris' move on Verstappen has been put under investigation by the stewards.

21:34
The order on Lap 53

Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.

21:33
Lap 52/56

Norris gets the move done into Turn 12 but he had to go off the track in doing so. One for the stewards, maybe?

21:31
Five laps to go

Norris can't get the job done as Verstappen goes on the defensive again into Turn 12 then Turn 13-14 sequence. Brilliant stuff.

21:30
The order on Lap 50

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.

21:27
Lap 49/56

Verstappen defends into Turn 1 from Norris and keeps the position for another lap.

21:26
Lap 48/56

Verstappen continues to defend with Norris unable to find a way through with DRS.

21:24
Lap 47/56

Incredible battle between Norris and Verstappen, with the latter forced to go on the defensive into Turn 12.

Great stuff between the two title rivals.

21:22
Lap 46/56

Norris remains in DRS range of Verstappen ahead but he can't get through just yet. Still 10 laps to go though!

21:21
The battle for the win

Mighty pace from Sainz at the front of the field with 5.1s between the two Ferraris. The Spaniard has been on it this weekend.

21:19
Lap 44/56

Norris is now in DRS range against Verstappen. A big end to the race for these two in terms of the title battle.

21:17
Norris closes in again on his title rival

There's now 1.0s between him and Verstappen. Norris will be in DRS range very soon.

21:15
15 laps to go

Sainz pumps in an impressive fastest lap to reduce Leclerc's lead down to 5.8s.

21:13
Lap 40/56

Verstappen has responded to Norris' challenge with 2.0s between those two heading into the final phase of the race.

21:11
Lap 39/56

Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Gasly, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Zhou.

Hamilton is the only retirement currently. 

21:06
Another fastest lap for Norris

A 1m37.918s for Norris, 1.0s quicker than Verstappen again. The McLaren is looking mighty now.

21:03
Norris closes in on Verstappen

Norris pumps in the fastest lap of the race - 1.0s quicker than Verstappen.

21:02
Norris is pushing on his fresh tyres

Norris puts in the fastest lap of the race - a 1m38.641s, which is 0.2s faster than Verstappen ahead.

20:58
Norris comes into the pits

He makes is sole pit stop of the afternoon and rejoins in fifth. He's got over five seconds to make up on Verstappen ahead. 

20:57
Lap 31/56

Leclerc breezes by Piastri into Turn 12 with the use of DRS.

20:56
Lap 30/56

Leclerc has moved into DRS range of Piastri, who has yet to make a pit stop yet.

Charles Leclerc
The start in USA
Lewis Hamilton
Lap 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Casey Stoner
George Russell
Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
George Russell
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
