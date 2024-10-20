2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.
The stewards have given Norris a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Interesting.
Leclerc is running 7.0s ahead of Sainz for the race lead. What a race for the two Ferraris.
Norris' move on Verstappen has been put under investigation by the stewards.
Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.
Norris gets the move done into Turn 12 but he had to go off the track in doing so. One for the stewards, maybe?
Norris can't get the job done as Verstappen goes on the defensive again into Turn 12 then Turn 13-14 sequence. Brilliant stuff.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Russell, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Colapinto.
Verstappen defends into Turn 1 from Norris and keeps the position for another lap.
Verstappen continues to defend with Norris unable to find a way through with DRS.
Incredible battle between Norris and Verstappen, with the latter forced to go on the defensive into Turn 12.
Great stuff between the two title rivals.
Norris remains in DRS range of Verstappen ahead but he can't get through just yet. Still 10 laps to go though!
Mighty pace from Sainz at the front of the field with 5.1s between the two Ferraris. The Spaniard has been on it this weekend.
Norris is now in DRS range against Verstappen. A big end to the race for these two in terms of the title battle.
There's now 1.0s between him and Verstappen. Norris will be in DRS range very soon.
Sainz pumps in an impressive fastest lap to reduce Leclerc's lead down to 5.8s.
Verstappen has responded to Norris' challenge with 2.0s between those two heading into the final phase of the race.
Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Gasly, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas, Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Zhou.
Hamilton is the only retirement currently.
A 1m37.918s for Norris, 1.0s quicker than Verstappen again. The McLaren is looking mighty now.
Norris pumps in the fastest lap of the race - 1.0s quicker than Verstappen.
Norris puts in the fastest lap of the race - a 1m38.641s, which is 0.2s faster than Verstappen ahead.
He makes is sole pit stop of the afternoon and rejoins in fifth. He's got over five seconds to make up on Verstappen ahead.
Leclerc breezes by Piastri into Turn 12 with the use of DRS.
Leclerc has moved into DRS range of Piastri, who has yet to make a pit stop yet.