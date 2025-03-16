He's running 1.8s ahead of Piastri as the FIA enable DRS following the Safety Car.
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.
The start of the 2025 F1 season is here with the Australian Grand Prix.
There's been constant rain ahead of the first race in Australia as Lando Norris looks to win from pole position for McLaren.
He will be joined by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the front row of the grid, with reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen in third.
- The 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix kicks off at 4am UK time.
A great restart from Norris to lead from Piastri - 1.0s between the top two.
The race will resume on Lap 42.
Norris has been informed the rain is on the way. However, both Haas cars have just switched from intermediates to slick rubber.
Lapped cars are now allowed to overtake. We will be getting back underway very soon.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly, Antonelli, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman and Lawson.
OUT: Alonso, Sainz, Doohan and Hadjar.
In terms of tyres: Norris (H), Piastri (H), Verstappen (M), Russell (H), Leclerc (H).
Alonso has crashed and is out of the race.
McLaren tell Piastri that he and Norris are now "free to race".
He's ran wide at Turn 6 and has dropped back to 2.4s.
Piastri has been told to hold position. 0.9s between the top two on Lap 31.
Piastri is 0.7s behind Norris now.
He's now in DRS range of Norris at the front. This could get juicy.
Leclerc: "Is there a leakage?"
"A leakage of what?"
Leclerc: "I have a full seat of water, like, full of water!"
"Must be the water."
Leclerc: "Let's add that to the words of wisdom."
It's 1.4s between Norris and Piastri on Lap 26.
Just 1.7s between the top two now as Piastri puts in the fastest lap of the race.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.
Piastri is upping his pace and has closed the gap to Norris down to 2.1s.
All of those that were under investigation for the Safety Car infringement have been cleared by the stewards.
Like Alonso and Tsunoda, this is for an infringement under the Safety Car.
Verstappen goes wide at Turn 11 which allows Piastri to get through into second.
He repeats what Russell did in practice by dipping a tyre on the grass. He keeps it out of the wall, though.
Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.
Antonelli makes a move on Hulkenberg into Turn 11. Nicely done. He's up to 12th now.
Norris, Verstappen and Piastri are in a league of their own. They're running 6s ahead of Russell in fourth.