2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix.

The start of the 2025 F1 season is here with the Australian Grand Prix.

There's been constant rain ahead of the first race in Australia as Lando Norris looks to win from pole position for McLaren.

He will be joined by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri on the front row of the grid, with reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen in third.

16 Mar 2025
05:34
Great restart from Norris

He's running 1.8s ahead of Piastri as the FIA enable DRS following the Safety Car. 

05:33
The race is back underway

A great restart from Norris to lead from Piastri - 1.0s between the top two. 

05:32
Safety Car in this lap

The race will resume on Lap 42. 

05:31
Rain is on the way

Norris has been informed the rain is on the way. However, both Haas cars have just switched from intermediates to slick rubber. 

05:29
News from race control

Lapped cars are now allowed to overtake. We will be getting back underway very soon.

05:24
The order under the SC

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly, Antonelli, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman and Lawson.

OUT: Alonso, Sainz, Doohan and Hadjar.

05:19
Pit stops

In terms of tyres: Norris (H), Piastri (H), Verstappen (M), Russell (H), Leclerc (H). 

05:16
Safety Car deployed

Alonso has crashed and is out of the race. 

05:15
McLaren

McLaren tell Piastri that he and Norris are now "free to race". 

05:13
A mistake for Piastri

He's ran wide at Turn 6 and has dropped back to 2.4s. 

05:11
Team orders at McLaren

Piastri has been told to hold position. 0.9s between the top two on Lap 31.

05:09
Lap 30/57

Piastri is 0.7s behind Norris now.

05:07
Piastri flying

He's now in DRS range of Norris at the front. This could get juicy.

05:05
Amusing Leclerc radio

Leclerc: "Is there a leakage?"

 "A leakage of what?" 

Leclerc: "I have a full seat of water, like, full of water!" 

"Must be the water." 

Leclerc: "Let's add that to the words of wisdom."

05:03
Gap at the front

It's 1.4s between Norris and Piastri on Lap 26.

05:02
The gap at the front

Just 1.7s between the top two now as Piastri puts in the fastest lap of the race. 

04:59
The order on Lap 22

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.

04:57
Lap 21/57

Piastri is upping his pace and has closed the gap to Norris down to 2.1s.

04:55
No further action

All of those that were under investigation for the Safety Car infringement have been cleared by the stewards. 

04:53
Hamilton also under investigation

Like Alonso and Tsunoda, this is for an infringement under the Safety Car.

04:51
Verstappen goes wide

Verstappen goes wide at Turn 11 which allows Piastri to get through into second. 

04:50
A spin for Antonelli

He repeats what Russell did in practice by dipping a tyre on the grass. He keeps it out of the wall, though. 

04:49
The order on Lap 16

Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.

04:48
An overtake

Antonelli makes a move on Hulkenberg into Turn 11. Nicely done. He's up to 12th now. 

04:45
The top three

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri are in a league of their own. They're running 6s ahead of Russell in fourth. 

