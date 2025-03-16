2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris claimed victory in an eventful F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|57
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+0.895s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+8.481s
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+12.773s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+15.135s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+17.413s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+18.423s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+19.826s
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+20.448s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+22.473s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+26.502s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+29.884s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+33.161s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+40.351s
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|47
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|47
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|34
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|DNF
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|DNS
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
Norris held his nerve in treacherous conditions to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win a chaotic and dramatic opening race of the 2025 season in Melbourne.
The McLaren driver survived three Safety Car restarts and a late spin to hold off the late-charging Verstappen to kick off his title bid in perfect fashion to move into the lead of the F1 world championship for the first time.
George Russell completed the podium by finishing third for Mercedes.
Alex Albon took a brilliant fourth in his Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who recovered to an impressive fourth on the road but was demoted to P5 due to picking up a five-second penalty for an unsafe release during his pit stop.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll came home sixth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.
Ferrari were left to rue a gamble to stay out on slick tyres when a rain shower hit, a decision which ultimately backfired with Charles Leclerc only eighth and Lewis Hamilton 10th on his Scuderia debut.
Home hero Oscar Piastri spun out of second place in the closing stages with a heartbreaking mistake at the final corner in the tricky conditions, but fought back into the points.
Piastri pulled off a stunning around-the-outside overtake on Hamilton at the high-speed Turn 9 on the final lap to snatch ninth from the seven-time world champion.
Liam Lawson crashed out on his Red Bull debut, while F1 rookies Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar also shunted.
Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso were two others caught out in the extremely challenging wet conditions as only 14 drivers finished.