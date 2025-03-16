2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris claimed victory in an eventful F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team57
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+0.895s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+8.481s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+12.773s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+15.135s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+17.413s
7Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+18.423s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+19.826s
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+20.448s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+22.473s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+26.502s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+29.884s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+33.161s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+40.351s
DNFLiam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing47
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber47
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team34
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing0
DNFJack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team0
DNSIsack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team0

Norris held his nerve in treacherous conditions to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win a chaotic and dramatic opening race of the 2025 season in Melbourne. 

The McLaren driver survived three Safety Car restarts and a late spin to hold off the late-charging Verstappen to kick off his title bid in perfect fashion to move into the lead of the F1 world championship for the first time. 

George Russell completed the podium by finishing third for Mercedes.

Alex Albon took a brilliant fourth in his Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who recovered to an impressive fourth on the road but was demoted to P5 due to picking up a five-second penalty for an unsafe release during his pit stop. 

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll came home sixth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

Ferrari were left to rue a gamble to stay out on slick tyres when a rain shower hit, a decision which ultimately backfired with Charles Leclerc only eighth and Lewis Hamilton 10th on his Scuderia debut. 

Home hero Oscar Piastri spun out of second place in the closing stages with a heartbreaking mistake at the final corner in the tricky conditions, but fought back into the points. 

Piastri pulled off a stunning around-the-outside overtake on Hamilton at the high-speed Turn 9 on the final lap to snatch ninth from the seven-time world champion. 

Liam Lawson crashed out on his Red Bull debut, while F1 rookies Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar also shunted. 

Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso were two others caught out in the extremely challenging wet conditions as only 14 drivers finished. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

