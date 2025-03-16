Lando Norris claimed victory in an eventful F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 57 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +0.895s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +8.481s 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +12.773s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +15.135s 6 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +17.413s 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +18.423s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +19.826s 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +20.448s 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +22.473s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +26.502s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +29.884s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +33.161s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +40.351s DNF Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 47 DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 47 DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 34 DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 DNF Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 DNS Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0

Norris held his nerve in treacherous conditions to beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to win a chaotic and dramatic opening race of the 2025 season in Melbourne.

The McLaren driver survived three Safety Car restarts and a late spin to hold off the late-charging Verstappen to kick off his title bid in perfect fashion to move into the lead of the F1 world championship for the first time.

George Russell completed the podium by finishing third for Mercedes.

Alex Albon took a brilliant fourth in his Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who recovered to an impressive fourth on the road but was demoted to P5 due to picking up a five-second penalty for an unsafe release during his pit stop.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll came home sixth ahead of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

Ferrari were left to rue a gamble to stay out on slick tyres when a rain shower hit, a decision which ultimately backfired with Charles Leclerc only eighth and Lewis Hamilton 10th on his Scuderia debut.

Home hero Oscar Piastri spun out of second place in the closing stages with a heartbreaking mistake at the final corner in the tricky conditions, but fought back into the points.

Piastri pulled off a stunning around-the-outside overtake on Hamilton at the high-speed Turn 9 on the final lap to snatch ninth from the seven-time world champion.

Liam Lawson crashed out on his Red Bull debut, while F1 rookies Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar also shunted.

Williams' Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso were two others caught out in the extremely challenging wet conditions as only 14 drivers finished.