Lewis Hamilton’s father shows class by consoling F1 rookie after crash

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton was one of the first people to console Isack Hadjar after the F1 rookie crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls driver Hadjar suffered a disastrous start to his F1 career when he crashed out in wet conditions on the formation lap ahead of the season-opener in Melbourne.

Hadjar was left distraught by the accident and appeared to be crying as he prepared to make his way back to the pitlane.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who finished runner-up in the Formula 2 championship last year, looked inconsolable as he trudged down the Melbourne paddock with his helmet still on.

As cameras were trained on Hadjar, Hamilton’s father was seen putting his arm around the youngster before they walked through the paddock together.

It was a touching moment given the clear disappointment Hadjar was feeling following his big mistake which has overshadowed his F1 debut.

Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle said: "There is one very, very distraught young man. That's sad. Nobody wants to see that."

Isack Hadjar 'embarrassed' by crash

“He told me to keep my head high and be proud and he did say I did well yesterday," Hadjar told Sky Sports when asked what Hamilton Sr had said to him.

"It’s a nice gesture from him.”

On his crash, Hadjar added: “Not great. I just lost the rear end of the car and in these conditions they just snap so fast and it’s unsaveable.

“I couldn’t get the grip back. I tried to save it but it was just…

“I knew it was going to be tricky. Even on the laps to the grid I was like ‘ok this is tricky’ but it was definitely drivable.

“I’m just sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race. It’s just embarrassing.”