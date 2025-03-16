Lewis Hamilton’s father shows class by consoling F1 rookie after crash

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton consoled Isack Hadjar after the F1 rookie crashed in Australia.

Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton was one of the first people to console Isack Hadjar after the F1 rookie crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls driver Hadjar suffered a disastrous start to his F1 career when he crashed out in wet conditions on the formation lap ahead of the season-opener in Melbourne.

Hadjar was left distraught by the accident and appeared to be crying as he prepared to make his way back to the pitlane.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who finished runner-up in the Formula 2 championship last year, looked inconsolable as he trudged down the Melbourne paddock with his helmet still on.

As cameras were trained on Hadjar, Hamilton’s father was seen putting his arm around the youngster before they walked through the paddock together.

It was a touching moment given the clear disappointment Hadjar was feeling following his big mistake which has overshadowed his F1 debut.

Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle said: "There is one very, very distraught young man. That's sad. Nobody wants to see that."

Isack Hadjar 'embarrassed' by crash

“He told me to keep my head high and be proud and he did say I did well yesterday," Hadjar told Sky Sports when asked what Hamilton Sr had said to him. 

"It’s a nice gesture from him.”

On his crash, Hadjar added: “Not great. I just lost the rear end of the car and in these conditions they just snap so fast and it’s unsaveable.

“I couldn’t get the grip back. I tried to save it but it was just…

“I knew it was going to be tricky. Even on the laps to the grid I was like ‘ok this is tricky’ but it was definitely drivable.

“I’m just sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race. It’s just embarrassing.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
How to watch Argentina MotoGP today: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
37m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s father shows class by consoling F1 rookie after crash
Anthony Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Under-pressure F1 rookie and Carlos Sainz crash out of Australian GP
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
1h ago
Australian GP start aborted after Isack Hadjar crashes on formation lap
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
F1 News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
The top three qualifiers in Australia

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Lando Norris, McLaren leads
Le Mans News
3h ago
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours: Full race results
Sebring 12 Hours
Le Mans News
3h ago
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours: Porsche scores first outright victory since 2008
#7 Porsche Penske
F1 News
4h ago
All F1 teams sign new 2026 Concorde Agreement
Race start
MotoGP News
7h ago
Brad Binder crashes out after Morbidelli contact: “Part of the game”
Brad Binder, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint