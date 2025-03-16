Under-pressure F1 rookie and Carlos Sainz crash out of Australian GP

F1 rookie Jack Doohan and Carlos Sainz crash out of early stages of Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Under-pressure F1 rookie Jack Doohan and new Williams driver Carlos Sainz have crashed out of the early stages of the Australian Grand Prix. 

The season-opening round in Melbourne has started in chaotic fashion, with rookie Isack Hadjar spinning out on the formation lap, resulting in an aborted race start. 

There was more drama as soon as the race got underway when Jack Doohan lost control of his Alpine coming out of Turn 5 after touching the wet painted lines.

Doohan spun off into the barriers and sustained heavy damage to his car, resulting in a Safety Car. 

Last year's Australian Grand Prix winner Sainz then spun off into the wall at the final corner while under Safety Car conditions, making it three drivers out of the race by the end of the first lap.

It marks an early blow for Doohan at his home race, with the Australian already coming under pressure to keep his seat before the season had even begun. 

Alpine's decision to sign Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver from Williams over the winter has led to speculation that Doohan could be replaced after just a handful of races if he fails to perform.

"That would have shocked him," Martin Brundle said of Doohan's incident on Sky Sports. 

"Very similar to Hadjar. He's accelerated gently but the torque has come on through, loosened the rear axle and boom he's gone."

The Australian Grand Prix resumed on Lap 8. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

