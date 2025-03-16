Australian GP start aborted after Isack Hadjar crashes on formation lap

The start for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix has been aborted after Formula 1 rookie Isack Hadjar crashed his Racing Bulls on the formation lap.

Hadjar was trying to get heat into his tyres ahead of his debut race in F1 when he got caught by the wet weather conditions and slammed rear-first into the wall at Turn 2.

With his rear wing damaged, the 20-year-old tried to get going again, but failed to get the car restarted.

The F1 subsequently issued a statement that the second formation lap would begin at 3:15pm local time, 15 minutes after the planned start.

It is expected that a lap will be deleted from the total distance.

Isack Hadjar has made contact with the wall at Turn 2 😦#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/avk1A0GtGC — Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2025

Hadjar was seen with his head in his hands as a crane recovered the stranded Racing Bulls.

Anthony Hamilton, father of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis, consoled a dejected Hadjar after he returned to the paddock.

The Franco-Algerian had qualified an excellent 11th on his maiden weekend in F1, six places behind his more experienced teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lando Norris led a front-row lockout for McLaren ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, with reigning champion Max Verstappen qualifying third in the lead Red Bull.

All drivers are expected to start the race on intermediate tyres.