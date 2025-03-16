All F1 teams sign new 2026 Concorde Agreement

Formula 1 has announced that all teams have signed the 2026 Concorde Agreement ahead of the start of the new season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The current 10 teams, plus the incoming Cadillac outfit, have agreed the commercial teams with F1’s owner Liberty Media, securing the long-term future of the series.

F1 said in a statement that it has “never been in a stronger position and all stakeholders have seen positive benefits and significant growth”.

It added that it wanted to thank “all the teams for their engagement during the process to reach the best outcome for the sport”.

The news follows American manufacturer Cadillac officially receiving approval to become F1’s 11th team from 2026.

The series also recently announced that Stefano Domenicali will remain onboard as the CEO through 2029 after signing a new deal with the former Ferrari F1 team principal.

While the commercial details of the Concorde Agreement have now been agreed, F1 said the 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement will be finalised in “due course”.