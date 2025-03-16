All F1 teams sign new 2026 Concorde Agreement

The Concorde Agreement lays out how the series is run

Race start
Race start
© XPB Images

Formula 1 has announced that all teams have signed the 2026 Concorde Agreement ahead of the start of the new season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The current 10 teams, plus the incoming Cadillac outfit, have agreed the commercial teams with F1’s owner Liberty Media, securing the long-term future of the series.

F1 said in a statement that it has “never been in a stronger position and all stakeholders have seen positive benefits and significant growth”.

It added that it wanted to thank “all the teams for their engagement during the process to reach the best outcome for the sport”.

The news follows American manufacturer Cadillac officially receiving approval to become F1’s 11th team from 2026.

The series also recently announced that Stefano Domenicali will remain onboard as the CEO through 2029 after signing a new deal with the former Ferrari F1 team principal.

While the commercial details of the Concorde Agreement have now been agreed, F1 said the 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement will be finalised in “due course”.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
19m ago
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours: Full race results
Sebring 12 Hours
Le Mans News
30m ago
IMSA Sebring 12 Hours: Porsche scores first outright victory since 2008
#7 Porsche Penske
F1 News
1h ago
All F1 teams sign new 2026 Concorde Agreement
Race start
MotoGP News
4h ago
Brad Binder crashes out after Morbidelli contact: “Part of the game”
Brad Binder, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia insists “we’ve reduced the gap” to Marquez brothers
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
5h ago
Johann Zarco “expected to stay” with Marquez brothers in Argentina MotoGP sprint
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
6h ago
More injury woes for Aprilia MotoGP team in Argentina sprint
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
6h ago
“No clear chance”: Alex Marquez identifies how Marc stayed out of reach in Argentine MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
Le Mans News
6h ago
Porsche back in lead after a long stint at the front from Cadillac
Felipe Nasr, Porsche