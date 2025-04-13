2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

Our attention now turns to Saudi Arabia, with the race in Jeddah taking place next weekend.
A big thank you once again for joining us!
McLaren - 151
Mercedes - 93
Red Bull - 71
Ferrari - 57
Haas - 20
Norris - 77
Piastri - 74
Verstappen - 69
Russell - 63
Leclerc - 32
"Great to have this result out here. It's been an incredible weekend, to finish the job today in style was nice. I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given us, it is pretty handy out there."
Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman.
A commanding drive by Piastri to take McLaren's first-ever win in Bahrain.
Russell and Norris will join him on the podium.
Norris tries to get alongside Russell into Turn 1 but can't get the move done.
Piastri is 12.5s ahead of Russell.
Norris is right behind Russell now in the fight for second.
Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman.
Verstappen has moved to within DRS range of Gasly for sixth.
Norris finally gets ahead of Leclerc for third. He went around the outside of the Ferrari driver at Turn 4.
It's been a dominant drive by Piastri, who is 6.5s ahead of Russell in the race lead.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri is seven laps from victory...
Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman.
Norris attacks Leclerc into Turn 1 and then into Turn 4. Leclerc defends beautifully to keep the faster McLaren behind.
He's in DRS range of Leclerc again.
Doohan seems to be struggling with his hard tyres and he's dropped to 12th.
This has promoted Tsunoda into ninth; Bearman is 10th.
Lewis Hamilton still fifth with 10 laps left.
He closes in on Leclerc but locks up into Turn 1 and runs wide.
Leclerc and Norris are now closing in on Russell, who is struggling a bit with his soft tyres.
He also has a DRS issue.
Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Doohan and Tsunoda.
Norris has moved to within DRS range of Leclerc ahead. 0.7s between those two across the start-finish line.