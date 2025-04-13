Start of the Bahrain Grand Prix
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened

A recap of what happened at the 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

13 Apr 2025
18:14
That's a wrap

Our attention now turns to Saudi Arabia, with the race in Jeddah taking place next weekend.

A big thank you once again for joining us!

17:55
Constructors' standings

McLaren - 151

Mercedes - 93

Red Bull - 71

Ferrari  - 57

Haas - 20

17:54
Norris remains on top

Norris - 77

Piastri - 74

Verstappen - 69

Russell - 63

Leclerc - 32 

17:49
Race results

17:49
Piastri reacts to his win

"Great to have this result out here. It's been an incredible weekend, to finish the job today in style was nice. I can't thank the team enough for the car they've given us, it is pretty handy out there."

17:46
Race results

17:41
Top 10 in Bahrain

Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman. 

17:40
Piastri wins the Bahrain GP

A commanding drive by Piastri to take McLaren's first-ever win in Bahrain.

Russell and Norris will join him on the podium. 

17:39
Norris

Norris tries to get alongside Russell into Turn 1 but can't get the move done. 

17:38
Final lap

Piastri is 12.5s ahead of Russell.

17:37
Lap 56/57

Norris is right behind Russell now in the fight for second. 

17:34
The order on Lap 55/57

Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman.

17:33
Verstappen closing in on Gasly

Verstappen has moved to within DRS range of Gasly for sixth. 

17:31
Lap 52/57

Norris finally gets ahead of Leclerc for third. He went around the outside of the Ferrari driver at Turn 4.

17:29
The gaps at the front

It's been a dominant drive by Piastri, who is 6.5s ahead of Russell in the race lead.

17:28
McLaren's Oscar Piastri is seven laps from victory...

17:27
The order on Lap 50

Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Tsunoda and Bearman. 

17:26
Norris attacks Leclerc

Norris attacks Leclerc into Turn 1 and then into Turn 4. Leclerc defends beautifully to keep the faster McLaren behind.

17:24
Norris back on the move

He's in DRS range of Leclerc again. 

17:23
Doohan drops out the top 10

Doohan seems to be struggling with his hard tyres and he's dropped to 12th.

This has promoted Tsunoda into ninth; Bearman is 10th. 

17:23
Lewis Hamilton still fifth with 10 laps left.

17:21
A mistake from Norris

He closes in on Leclerc but locks up into Turn 1 and runs wide. 

17:20
Russell struggling with his softs

Leclerc and Norris are now closing in on Russell, who is struggling a bit with his soft tyres. 

He also has a DRS issue. 

17:18
The order on Lap 44

Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Norris, Hamilton, Gasly, Verstappen, Ocon, Doohan and Tsunoda. 

17:17
Norris closes in

Norris has moved to within DRS range of Leclerc ahead. 0.7s between those two across the start-finish line.

