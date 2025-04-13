2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri won the 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix for McLaren.

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team57 laps
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+15.499s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+16.273s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+19.679s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+27.993s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+34.395s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+36.002s
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+44.244s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+45.061s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+47.594s
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+48.016s
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+48.839s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+53.472s
14Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+56.314s
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+57.806s
16Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+60.340s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+64.435s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+65.489s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+66.872s
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing46 laps

Piastri turned in a flawless drive to convert pole position into a controlled victory for the second time this season. 

Mercedes' George Russell impressively nursed his soft tyres to the end to claim an impressive second place, fending off the recovering Lando Norris in the other McLaren. 

Norris' P3 ensures he maintains his championship over Piastri, who has moved up to second place in the drivers' standings. 

Charles Leclerc dropped two positions from where he started to finish fourth, while Lewis Hamilton scored his best result in a grand prix for Ferrari with fifth. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen nicked sixth place from Alpine's Pierre Gasly right at the end on a frustrating night for the four-time world champion. 

Esteban Ocon took eighth for Haas as Yuki Tsunoda scored points for the first time since becoming a Red Bull driver in ninth.

F1 rookie Oliver Bearman produced a charge from the very back of the grid to complete the top 10 and make it both Haas cars inside the points. 

Williams' Carlos Sainz was the only retirement. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

