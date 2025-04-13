2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri won the 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix for McLaren.
|2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|57 laps
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+15.499s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+16.273s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+19.679s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+27.993s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+34.395s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+36.002s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+44.244s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+45.061s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+47.594s
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+48.016s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+48.839s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+53.472s
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+56.314s
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+57.806s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+60.340s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+64.435s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+65.489s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+66.872s
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|46 laps
Piastri turned in a flawless drive to convert pole position into a controlled victory for the second time this season.
Mercedes' George Russell impressively nursed his soft tyres to the end to claim an impressive second place, fending off the recovering Lando Norris in the other McLaren.
Norris' P3 ensures he maintains his championship over Piastri, who has moved up to second place in the drivers' standings.
Charles Leclerc dropped two positions from where he started to finish fourth, while Lewis Hamilton scored his best result in a grand prix for Ferrari with fifth.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen nicked sixth place from Alpine's Pierre Gasly right at the end on a frustrating night for the four-time world champion.
Esteban Ocon took eighth for Haas as Yuki Tsunoda scored points for the first time since becoming a Red Bull driver in ninth.
F1 rookie Oliver Bearman produced a charge from the very back of the grid to complete the top 10 and make it both Haas cars inside the points.
Williams' Carlos Sainz was the only retirement.