Oscar Piastri won the 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix for McLaren.

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 57 laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +15.499s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +16.273s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +19.679s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +27.993s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +34.395s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +36.002s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +44.244s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +45.061s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +47.594s 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +48.016s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +48.839s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +53.472s 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +56.314s 15 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +57.806s 16 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +60.340s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +64.435s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +65.489s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +66.872s DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 46 laps

Piastri turned in a flawless drive to convert pole position into a controlled victory for the second time this season.

Mercedes' George Russell impressively nursed his soft tyres to the end to claim an impressive second place, fending off the recovering Lando Norris in the other McLaren.

Norris' P3 ensures he maintains his championship over Piastri, who has moved up to second place in the drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc dropped two positions from where he started to finish fourth, while Lewis Hamilton scored his best result in a grand prix for Ferrari with fifth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen nicked sixth place from Alpine's Pierre Gasly right at the end on a frustrating night for the four-time world champion.

Esteban Ocon took eighth for Haas as Yuki Tsunoda scored points for the first time since becoming a Red Bull driver in ninth.

F1 rookie Oliver Bearman produced a charge from the very back of the grid to complete the top 10 and make it both Haas cars inside the points.

Williams' Carlos Sainz was the only retirement.