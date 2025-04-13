F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in parc ferme
Lando Norris remains at top of the 2025 F1 drivers' standings, three points ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

2025 F1 drivers' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team177
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team274
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing169
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team063
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP032
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team030
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP025
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing018
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team05
15Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team04
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing01
17Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Piastri has moved ahead of Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 drivers' standings following a commanding drive in Bahrain. Piastri controlled the race from pole position to take his second race victory of the year. 

This means Piastri is now just three points off Norris after four rounds in 2025. Verstappen sits third in the order on 69 points after a difficult weekend for Red Bull.

George Russell has enjoyed an incredible season so far for Mercedes and completes the top four.

Charles Leclerc is two points ahead of Kimi Antonelli in the race for fifth in the championship standings.

2025 F1 constructors' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team3151
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team093
3Oracle Red Bull Racing171
4Scuderia Ferrari HP057
5MoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
6Atlassian Williams Racing019
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team07
9BWT Alpine F1 Team06
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06

McLaren have extended their lead at the top of the 2025 F1 constructors' standings. They are 58 points ahead of Mercedes. 

Red Bull sit in third ahead of Ferrari. Haas now lead the midfield pack following their double-points finish in Bahrain.

Alpine's first points of the year mean that all 10 teams have now scored points.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

