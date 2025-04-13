F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix

Lando Norris remains at top of the 2025 F1 drivers' standings, three points ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

2025 F1 drivers' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 77 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 74 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 69 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 63 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 32 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 30 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 25 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 18 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 5 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 4 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 1 17 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Piastri has moved ahead of Max Verstappen in the 2025 F1 drivers' standings following a commanding drive in Bahrain. Piastri controlled the race from pole position to take his second race victory of the year.

This means Piastri is now just three points off Norris after four rounds in 2025. Verstappen sits third in the order on 69 points after a difficult weekend for Red Bull.

George Russell has enjoyed an incredible season so far for Mercedes and completes the top four.

Charles Leclerc is two points ahead of Kimi Antonelli in the race for fifth in the championship standings.

2025 F1 constructors' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 3 151 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 93 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 71 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 57 5 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 6 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 19 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 7 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6

McLaren have extended their lead at the top of the 2025 F1 constructors' standings. They are 58 points ahead of Mercedes.

Red Bull sit in third ahead of Ferrari. Haas now lead the midfield pack following their double-points finish in Bahrain.

Alpine's first points of the year mean that all 10 teams have now scored points.