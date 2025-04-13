George Russell explains bizarre electrical gremlins with P2 in doubt

George Russell has explained multiple gremlins - including a DRS issue - which hampered him in Bahrain.

George Russell
George Russell

George Russell has explained the bizarre electrical problems which hampered his F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was impressively able to finish second in Bahrain despite battling several odd problems caused by technical issues inside the cockpit of his W16.

Russell does however face an investigation for a possible DRS infringement - caused by one of the many systems malfunctions he suffered.

“It was a really challenging race. We had all sorts of problems in the last 12 laps,” Russell told Sky Sports F1.

“We had a brake-by-wire failure, so when I was hitting the brakes it was going all the way to the floor! I had to do some re-sets, then it came back to me. Then it failed.

“For 10 laps in a row, going into every corner, I didn’t know if my brake was solid or going to the floor.

“It really compromised my race. Coming home P2 was mega.”

A transponder gremlin led to Russell repeatedly vanishing from the timing screens, though he stressed that did not result in any performance deficits.

“Every time I looked at my mirrors, and they were within a second, they had DRS. And I wasn’t using DRS, I was ahead,” he said.

“So that didn’t compromise, at all.”

George Russell at risk of potential penalty

Russell is currently under investigation for opening the DRS on his Mercedes outside of the designated DRS zone.

He explained post-race that when he hit the radio button it instead opened the DRS.

“They were technical problems. I backed off,” he said. “[It was open for] less than a second. I don’t know how it got triggered.

“There were problems with the transponder sending signals to the car.

“I was losing everything on my steering wheel, I had no data on it, I was really compromised on my last stint.

“It would be exceptionally harsh if [I was punished].”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised Russell’s “amazing” drive despite grappling with numerous problems.

“It’s the driver who saved the result today,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1. “The brake wire was kicking out and he saved it without losing time.

“That’s amazing. It’s almost indescribable if that happens to you. He nurtured the soft tyres well. He defended in the right ways. Hats off to George.”

On the DRS issue, Wolff added: “The DRS beacon failed. The automatic DRS, the F1 signal, basically failed. So you had to open it manually.

“He touched the button and closed it again immediately. There wasn’t any performance advantage.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
8m ago
Max Verstappen reveals Red Bull’s big weakness after tough race
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
10m ago
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin taken to hospital after Qatar GP crash
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
25m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins thriller despite collision with Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
30m ago
Lewis Hamilton has “figured out” how to drive Ferrari F1 car after Bahrain recovery
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
34m ago
“We hear that…” Ferrari problem overcome by Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain
Leclerc, Hamilton

More News

F1 News
39m ago
George Russell explains bizarre electrical gremlins with P2 in doubt
George Russell
MotoGP
40m ago
Vinales faces tyre pressure investigation at 2025 Qatar MotoGP - LIVE!
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP Results
43m ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Franco Morbidelli leads 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in parc ferme
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar Moto2- Race Results
Aron Canet, 2025, Qatar, Moto3, Lusail, 13 April