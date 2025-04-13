Lando Norris hit with Bahrain GP time penalty for false start

Lando Norris was hit with time penalty for a false start at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The F1 championship leader got a five second time penalty for being outside of his grid box at the start of Sunday's race.

Norris served the penalty during his first pit stop at the end of Lap 10.

The McLaren driver enjoyed a dream start to gain three places on the opening lap, moving himself up from sixth on the grid to third.

The penalty made what was already a hard task to claim victory even more challenging for Norris, who was left frustrated by a disappointing qualifying on Saturday.

Teammate Oscar Piastri claimed a dominant pole position in his McLaren and leads the race.

Piastri went on to claim victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, with George Russell finishing behind him. Norris completed the podium.

Explaining Norris's penalty, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "He's gone into first gear and the car has crept forward when he wasn't expecting it.

"What's weird is it happened quite early, so I think he was trying to find the clutch bite point but I think this is a slam dunk penalty."

Co-commentator Martin Brundle added: "With that car, Norris can still work his way through the five seconds - although Piastri is already down the road."