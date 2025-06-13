Lewis Hamilton
2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

Relive coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Relive coverage of Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix as F1 arrives at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for Round 10 of the 2025 world championship. 

13 Jun 2025
23:07
More practice and qualifying to come tomorrow

After an interesting day of running, it is hard to judge who looks like the team to beat in Canada. 

It was certainly a strong end to Friday for Mercedes, while McLaren had a bit of a tougher day and surely have more performance to find. 

We will be back tomorrow evening to provide live updates of final practice and qualifying! 

23:02
Full FP2 practice results
2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.123s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.151s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.411s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.445s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.458s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.562s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.631s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m12.653s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.666s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.751s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.799s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.874s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.896s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.914s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.939s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.080s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.175s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.898s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo Time Set
20Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HPNo Time Set
23:00
Russell sets pace in FP2

The chequered flag is out and it is Mercedes' George Russell who tops second practice. 

It's a 1m12.123s set by Russell, who edges out McLaren's Lando Norris by 0.028s. 

Kimi Antonelli is third-fastest in the other Mercedes, ahead of Alex Albon's Williams and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. 

22:55
Long runs to close out FP2

The focus at the end of the session is on long runs ahead of Sunday's grand prix. Nothing too dramatic to report happening on track at the moment. 

22:45
The current pacesetter
Russell
Russell
22:36
Norris splits the Mercedes

Norris has posted his best lap of the session to go P2 and split the Mercedes drivers. The McLaren driver is just 0.028s off Russell. That's more like it from McLaren.

22:32
Antonelli makes it Mercedes 1-2

Antonelli goes two tenths slower than Russell to make it a Mercedes 1-2. The Silver Arrows are going well here. Let's not forget, Russell claimed pole here a year ago. 

Russell's best time was set on mediums, whereas Antonelli had softs on his W16. 

The McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have improved to move third and fourth, albeit nearly half a second down on the Mercedes. 

22:29
Hamilton up to second

Hamilton finds time on the soft tyre to put his Ferrari second but still half a second behind Russell. 

The seven-time world champion is doing all of the legwork as the sole Ferrari driver in this session as he gathers all that crucial tyre data. 

22:26
Another spin for Colapinto!

Colapinto has spun down at Turn 1 in an almost replica spin as the one he had this morning. 

22:24
Russell lowers pace

Russell is flying out there! 

On a set of mediums now, Russell has gone even quicker with a 1m12.123s to pull 0.641s clear of Sainz's Williams. 

22:17
Russell goes even quicker

Russell goes even faster to pump in a 1m12.602s, while Carlos Sainz jumps up to second.

Williams are looking strong once again. Sainz is just 0.162s behind Russell, while teammate Alex Albon is sixth as it stands. 

22:12
Verstappen unhappy with car

Verstappen is not particularly happy with the handling of his Red Bull. 

"The car is a little bit more nervous than before," the Dutchman complains. 

He has just popped in a time to go third-quickest, three-tenths adrift of George Russell who has just gone fastest on soft tyres. 

22:09
Norris fastest from Verstappen

Times are still tumbling and ever changing in these early stages but it is Norris currently leading the way from Verstappen.

That's the first time we've seen a McLaren at the top of the timesheets after a bit of a messy FP1. 

22:07
Stroll has damage after wall hit

Lance Stroll has broken the front left of his Aston Martin after hitting the wall! He has managed to get his damaged car to the escape road down at the hairpin. 

22:00
FP2 is go!

Green light and FP2 - minus Charles Leclerc's Ferrari - is underway. 

21:53
Ferrari confirm Leclerc out of FP2

A Ferrari statement read: “Due to the damage to his car sustained in the crash in FP1, Charles Leclerc will not take part in FP2, as the survival cell on his SF-25 needs to be replaced.

“As per the regulations, Charles will be able to drive in FP3.”

21:40
Vasseur comes out swinging

Fred Vasseur has launched into a passionate and punchy rant in response to reports suggesting he could be replaced as Ferrari F1 team principal.

“I don’t understand the target. Perhaps it’s to give shit to the team. But in this case I don’t see the point," Vasseur said. “Perhaps it’s for them the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason. But it’s really hurting the team.

“At one stage it’s a lack of focus and when you are fighting for the championship, every single detail makes the difference. From the beginning of the weekend we are just speaking about this.

“If it’s their target to put the team in this situation they have reached their goal. It’s not like this that we will be able to win the championship - at least not with these kinds of journalists around us.”

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
21:20
Leclerc set to miss FP2

Vasseur has revealed Leclerc is set to miss FP2 following his crash in first practice.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Vasseur said: "When I left the garage, we think we damaged the chassis and we won’t be able to do FP2 by regulations. We need to do some checks."

20:02
Brundle warns Ferrari against “nuts” Vasseur sack decision

Martin Brundle has labelled speculation about Frederic Vasseur’s future at Ferrari as “nuts”, saying it should be the “last thing” they do.

“They might well be, but it would be nuts to change Fred Vasseur,” Brundle said ahead of FP1 in Montreal.

“Is he the problem? I don’t think he’s the problem at the moment. The car’s not fast enough. Now that’s a collaboration between everybody in the team. Who would you replace him with?

“A new broom comes in and everybody keeps their head down, start working in silence because you wait and see where they stand with the new boss. It’s the last thing Ferrari need to do at the moment.

“Fred’s got a lot of experience. He can handle the pressure. It’s only a year ago I did an interview with him here and everybody was celebrating what an amazing job he’s done turning Ferrari around.

“They just won Monaco but it didn’t go so well immediately after that. You know what, this is not a Premier League club where you keep changing the managers until eventually you hopefully find one. You can’t do that. It would be nuts.”

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur
19:37
Full FP1 results
2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.193s
2Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.232s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.275s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.535s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.620s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.631s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.651s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.737s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.817s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.885s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.927s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.972s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.002s
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.198s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.203s
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.324s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.520s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.605s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.645s
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.821s
19:30
Verstappen sets pace in FP1

The chequered flag is out to signal the end of opening practice, which is topped by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Verstappen heads the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, George Russell's Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari in FP1. 

The session was disrupted by a heavy crash for Charles Leclerc at Turns 3 and 4. 

19:25
Norris into top 10

Norris improves to go seventh, 0.458s off Verstappen. That's a bit more like it from McLaren, though championship leader Oscar Piastri is only P14. 

19:23
Big slide for Norris

Norris has had another slide down at Turn 10 as he exits the chicane. His McLaren gets all out of shape coming out of the corner and nearly sends him into the wall! 

19:20
Quiet start from McLaren

McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are only 12th and 16th as things stand. Are we about to see some of the MCL39's pace unleashed before the end of FP1?

19:16
The moment Leclerc lost control
Leclerc
Leclerc

