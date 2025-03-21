2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

A strong start by Norris ahead of sprint qualifying later today. He set the pace in first practice ahead of Charles Leclerc
A strong start by Norris ahead of sprint qualifying later today. He set the pace in first practice ahead of Charles Leclerc
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.504s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.958s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.153s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m32.195s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.377s
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.507s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.687s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.766s
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.874s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.934s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.967s
|12
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.984s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.056s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.123s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m33.145s
|16
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.284s
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.385s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.631s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.822s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.923s
A 1m31.504s to go 0.4s ahead of Leclerc. Ominous.
Norris is improving and on course to top practice here.
A 1m32.103s for Leclerc, putting him 0.2s ahead of Russell.
Hamilton then slots into second, 0.092s behind his teammate.
It will be a busy end to the session with all the drivers wanting to try out the softs.
Doohan has stopped out on track. A technical issue for the Alpine.
Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Tsunoda and Albon.
He loses control of his Ferrari through the opening sequence of corners. No damage done, though.
Leclerc improves but stays in second - 0.324s off Russell's top time.
Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Sainz, Tsunoda and Albon is the current top 10.
Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Sainz, Albon and Alonso.
The order continues to change as drivers get up to speed this morning. Leclerc is the first driver into the 1m32s.
Russell lowers the benchmark again to a 1m33.017s to go 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.
A good time from Hamilton to go fastest now with a 1m33.224s.
Piastri makes it a McLaren 1-2 as he sets a 1m33.336s - 0.026s between the two McLarens.
Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Sainz, Doohan and Tsunoda.
He storms to the top now with a 1m33.362s, less than a tenth ahead of Russell.
It's a 1m33.949s for Verstappen to put him ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton.
Russell leads the way after the first runs - a 1m35.184s for the Mercedes driver. Less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.
A 1m36.582s puts Tsunoda on top, 0.5s ahead of Sainz in the Williams.
19 of the 20 cars are out on track for the start of FP1, with just Stroll in the pit lane.
The two Haas cars take to the track in Shanghai.