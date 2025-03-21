Pit lane in China
Pit lane in China
LIVE

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of sprint qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix

21 Mar 2025
04:44
Norris sets the pace in FP1

A strong start by Norris ahead of sprint qualifying later today. He set the pace in first practice ahead of Charles Leclerc

READ MORE: https://www.crash.net/f1/results/1065575/1/2025-f1-chinese-grand-prix-friday-practice-results

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
04:34
FP1 results
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.504s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.958s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m32.153s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m32.195s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.377s
6Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.507s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.687s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.766s
9Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.874s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.934s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.967s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.984s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.056s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.123s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m33.145s
16Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.284s
17Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.385s
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.631s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.822s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.923s
04:31
Mighty lap from Norris

A 1m31.504s to go 0.4s ahead of Leclerc. Ominous. 

04:30
Chequered flag

Norris is improving and on course to top practice here.

04:26
Leclerc goes fastest

A 1m32.103s for Leclerc, putting him 0.2s ahead of Russell.

Hamilton then slots into second, 0.092s behind his teammate.

04:22
FP1 back underway

It will be a busy end to the session with all the drivers wanting to try out the softs.

04:17
Red flag

Doohan has stopped out on track. A technical issue for the Alpine.

04:16
Just 15 minutes to go

Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Tsunoda and Albon.

04:10
A spin for Leclerc

He loses control of his Ferrari through the opening sequence of corners. No damage done, though. 

04:06
Leclerc improves

Leclerc improves but stays in second - 0.324s off Russell's top time.

04:05
04:00
Into the final 30 minutes

Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Sainz, Tsunoda and Albon is the current top 10.

03:58
Verstappen on track in FP1
Max
Max
Max
03:51
Order after 20 minutes

Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Antonelli, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Sainz, Albon and Alonso.

03:48
Leclerc on top

The order continues to change as drivers get up to speed this morning. Leclerc is the first driver into the 1m32s. 

03:45
Russell improves

Russell lowers the benchmark again to a 1m33.017s to go 0.2s ahead of Hamilton.

03:44
Hamilton goes P1

A good time from Hamilton to go fastest now with a 1m33.224s.

03:42
Piastri

Piastri makes it a McLaren 1-2 as he sets a 1m33.336s - 0.026s between the two McLarens. 

03:40
Current top 10

Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Gasly, Alonso, Sainz, Doohan and Tsunoda.

03:40
Quick time from Norris

He storms to the top now with a 1m33.362s, less than a tenth ahead of Russell.

03:39
Verstappen lowers the benchmark

It's a 1m33.949s for Verstappen to put him ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton.

03:36
Russell on top

Russell leads the way after the first runs - a 1m35.184s for the Mercedes driver. Less than a tenth ahead of Piastri.

03:34
Tsunoda leads the way

A 1m36.582s puts Tsunoda on top, 0.5s ahead of Sainz in the Williams.

03:33
A busy start to FP1

19 of the 20 cars are out on track for the start of FP1, with just Stroll in the pit lane.

03:30
FP1 is underway

The two Haas cars take to the track in Shanghai.

