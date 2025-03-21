Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.212s 1m31.384s 1m30.849s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.916s 1m31.521s 1m30.867s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.723s 1m31.362s 1m30.929s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.518s 1m31.561s 1m31.057s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.952s 1m31.346s 1m31.169s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.396s 1m31.174s 1m31.393s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.999s 1m31.475s 1m31.738s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.316s 1m31.794s 1m31.773s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.462s 1m31.539s 1m31.852s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.327s 1m31.742s 1m31.982s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.121s 1m31.815s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.269s 1m31.978s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.457s 1m32.325s 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.539s 1m32.564s 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.171s No time set 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.640s 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.575s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.651s 19 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.675s 20 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.729s

Lewis Hamilton takes first pole for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position for Ferrari in Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton pipped former title rival Max Verstappen to sprint pole by 0.018s.

The Red Bull driver came close to snatching pole away from Hamilton but had to settle for second.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was third quickest ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

George Russell put his Mercedes fifth on the grid, with championship leader Lando Norris only sixth for McLaren after a mistake at the final hairpin.

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda.

Alex Albon and Lance Stroll completed the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectfully.

Liam Lawson had a nightmare sprint qualifying in his Red Bull, finishing 20th and slowest of the entire field as he suffered an SQ1 elimination.