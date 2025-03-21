2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race. 

PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.212s1m31.384s1m30.849s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.916s1m31.521s1m30.867s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.723s1m31.362s1m30.929s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.518s1m31.561s1m31.057s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.952s1m31.346s1m31.169s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.396s1m31.174s1m31.393s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.999s1m31.475s1m31.738s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.316s1m31.794s1m31.773s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.462s1m31.539s1m31.852s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.327s1m31.742s1m31.982s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.121s1m31.815s 
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.269s1m31.978s 
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.457s1m32.325s 
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.539s1m32.564s 
15Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.171sNo time set 
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.640s  
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.575s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.651s  
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.675s  
20Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.729s  

Lewis Hamilton takes first pole for Ferrari 

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position for Ferrari in Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton pipped former title rival Max Verstappen to sprint pole by 0.018s.

The Red Bull driver came close to snatching pole away from Hamilton but had to settle for second. 

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was third quickest ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

George Russell put his Mercedes fifth on the grid, with championship leader Lando Norris only sixth for McLaren after a mistake at the final hairpin. 

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda. 

Alex Albon and Lance Stroll completed the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectfully. 

Liam Lawson had a nightmare sprint qualifying in his Red Bull, finishing 20th and slowest of the entire field as he suffered an SQ1 elimination. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

