2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race.
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.212s
|1m31.384s
|1m30.849s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.916s
|1m31.521s
|1m30.867s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.723s
|1m31.362s
|1m30.929s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.518s
|1m31.561s
|1m31.057s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.952s
|1m31.346s
|1m31.169s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.396s
|1m31.174s
|1m31.393s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.999s
|1m31.475s
|1m31.738s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.316s
|1m31.794s
|1m31.773s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.462s
|1m31.539s
|1m31.852s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.327s
|1m31.742s
|1m31.982s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.121s
|1m31.815s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.269s
|1m31.978s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.457s
|1m32.325s
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.539s
|1m32.564s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.171s
|No time set
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.640s
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.575s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.651s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.675s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.729s
Lewis Hamilton takes first pole for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position for Ferrari in Chinese Grand Prix sprint qualifying.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton pipped former title rival Max Verstappen to sprint pole by 0.018s.
The Red Bull driver came close to snatching pole away from Hamilton but had to settle for second.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri was third quickest ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
George Russell put his Mercedes fifth on the grid, with championship leader Lando Norris only sixth for McLaren after a mistake at the final hairpin.
F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes, ahead of Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda.
Alex Albon and Lance Stroll completed the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectfully.
Liam Lawson had a nightmare sprint qualifying in his Red Bull, finishing 20th and slowest of the entire field as he suffered an SQ1 elimination.