2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
|2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|19 Laps
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+6.889s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+9.804s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+11.592s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+12.190s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+22.288s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+23.038s
|8
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+23.471s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+24.916s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+38.218s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+39.292s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+39.649s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+42.400s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+44.904s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+45.649s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+46.182s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+51.376s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+53.940s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+56.682s
|20
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+60.212s
Hamilton, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli and Norris.
A dominant display from the seven-time world champion in Shanghai.
He's over six seconds ahead of Piastri.
Leclerc is now right behind Russell in the race for fourth.
Further down the order, Norris has overtaken Stroll into the hairpin for eighth.
He's increased his lead over Piastri to 3.4s. Looks like he has the win in the bag.
Piastri moves into second. He overtakes Verstappen into the hairpin.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.
Verstappen goes on the defensive against Piastri into Turn 1 - but keeps the position.
Piastri still running in DRS range of Verstappen. Antonelli is within one-second of Tsunoda.
He's now 0.5s behind Verstappen.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.
"I've got front left graining," Hamilton tells his engineer.
Verstappen has moved into DRS range of Hamilton now.
He's now 0.6s behind Verstappen in the battle for second.
He's now moved into DRS range of Verstappen in second.
The gap is still 1.0s at the front between Hamilton and Verstappen.
Further back, Lawson and Doohan bang wheels as the former overtakes the Alpine into the hairpin.
The gap at the front is remaining similar with 1.1s between the top two here.
Piastri isn't making an impression just yet at the front.
Hamilton is 1.0s clear of Verstappen at the start of the sprint race.
Further down the field, Russell has managed to get ahead of Leclerc.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.
He's down in ninth after running wide.
Hamilton keeps his lead into Turn 1 ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc and Russell.
Who will come out on top in the sprint race? Let's find out.
Hamilton leads the pack away for the formation lap.