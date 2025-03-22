The start of the sprint
The start of the sprint
LIVE

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix


 

22 Mar 2025
03:52
A little break now

We will be back here at 6am to build up to qualifying which gets underway at 7am UK time.

03:38
Full results
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP19 Laps
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+6.889s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+9.804s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+11.592s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+12.190s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+22.288s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+23.038s
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+23.471s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+24.916s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+38.218s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+39.292s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+39.649s
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+42.400s
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing+44.904s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+45.649s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+46.182s
17Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+51.376s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+53.940s
19Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+56.682s
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+60.212s
03:35
Top eight

Hamilton, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli and Norris.

03:34
Hamilton wins the sprint

A dominant display from the seven-time world champion in Shanghai.

03:33
Hamilton starts his final lap

He's over six seconds ahead of Piastri.

03:32
Lap 18/19

Leclerc is now right behind Russell in the race for fourth. 

Further down the order, Norris has overtaken Stroll into the hairpin for eighth. 

03:29
Hamilton responds

He's increased his lead over Piastri to 3.4s. Looks like he has the win in the bag.

03:28
Lap 15/19

Piastri moves into second. He overtakes Verstappen into the hairpin. 

03:27
The order on Lap 15

Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.

03:25
Lap 14/19

Verstappen goes on the defensive against Piastri into Turn 1 - but keeps the position. 

03:22
Lap 12/19

Piastri still running in DRS range of Verstappen. Antonelli is within one-second of Tsunoda. 

03:20
Piastri increases his pace

He's now 0.5s behind Verstappen. 

03:18
The order on Lap 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.

03:16
Hamilton reports

"I've got front left graining," Hamilton tells his engineer. 

03:15
Lap 7/19

Verstappen has moved into DRS range of Hamilton now.

03:14
Strong pace from Piastri

He's now 0.6s behind Verstappen in the battle for second. 

03:12
Piastri is upping his pace

He's now moved into DRS range of Verstappen in second. 

03:12
Lap 4/19

The gap is still 1.0s at the front between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Further back, Lawson and Doohan bang wheels as the former overtakes the Alpine into the hairpin. 

03:09
Lap 3/19

The gap at the front is remaining similar with 1.1s between the top two here. 

Piastri isn't making an impression just yet at the front. 

03:07
Lap 2/19

Hamilton is 1.0s clear of Verstappen at the start of the sprint race.

Further down the field, Russell has managed to get ahead of Leclerc.

03:06
Current top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso.

03:05
Poor start from Norris

He's down in ninth after running wide. 

03:04
Start

Hamilton keeps his lead into Turn 1 ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Leclerc and Russell.

03:02
Here we go then

Who will come out on top in the sprint race? Let's find out. 

03:00
Formation lap is underway

Hamilton leads the pack away for the formation lap. 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
37m ago
Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton deficit: ‘I’m not doing the right things in the car’
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris’ honest response to F1 sprint mistake: “I wasn’t very good today”
Lando Norris battles George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton takes aim at critics for “yapping” after first Ferrari F1 win
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
Lewis Hamilton
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
The start of the sprint

More News

F1 News
3h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
13h ago
Analysis: Alex Marquez closes gap on Marc Marquez - but how?
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP News
13h ago
Ducati tributes Pecco Bagnaia with latest Panigale special edition
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. Credit: Ducati.
F1 News
13h ago
How realistic is a return of V10 engines in F1? Team principals have their say
Team principals
Le Mans News
14h ago
WEC offers free Imola streaming after Qatar issues
Qatar 1812km race start