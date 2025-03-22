2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri claims his first-ever F1 pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.591s
|1m31.200s
|1m30.641s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.295s
|1m31.307s
|1m30.723s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.983s
|1m30.787s
|1m30.793s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.424s
|1m31.234s
|1m30.817s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.690s
|1m31.501s
|1m30.927s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.579s
|1m31.450s
|1m31.021s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.162s
|1m31.253s
|1m31.079s
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.676s
|1m31.590s
|1m31.103s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.238s
|1m31.425s
|1m31.638s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.503s
|1m31.595s
|1m31.706s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.876s
|1m31.625s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.921s
|1m31.632s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.719s
|1m31.688s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.923s
|1m31.773s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.628s
|1m31.840s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.992s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.018s
|18
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.092s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.141s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m32.174s
Piastri claims maiden F1 pole
Piastri was the man to beat in qualifying in Shanghai, as the McLaren driver took pole with a 1m30.641s.
The Australian, looking to bounce back from a disappointing season opener in Melbourne, was 0.082s faster than George Russell, who claimed a front-row spot for Mercedes.
F1 championship leader Lando Norris was third quickest, 0.152s down on his McLaren teammate.
Max Verstappen was fourth in his Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton, who took pole and the win in the China sprint race, was fifth-fastest, 0.286s adrift of Piastri.
The seven-time world champion did outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in a regular qualifying session, as the Monegasque was sixth, a tenth behind.
Isack Hadjar was an impressive seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
Alex Albon was 10th for Williams.
Carlos Sainz was a disappointing 15th for Williams as he failed to join teammate Albon in the top-10 shootout.
It was another disastrous qualifying session for new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, who was eliminated in Q1 with the slowest time of all for the second day running.
Lawson was a whopping seven-tenths adrift of Red Bull teammate Verstappen.