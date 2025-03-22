Oscar Piastri claims his first-ever F1 pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.591s 1m31.200s 1m30.641s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.295s 1m31.307s 1m30.723s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m30.983s 1m30.787s 1m30.793s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.424s 1m31.234s 1m30.817s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.690s 1m31.501s 1m30.927s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.579s 1m31.450s 1m31.021s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.162s 1m31.253s 1m31.079s 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.676s 1m31.590s 1m31.103s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.238s 1m31.425s 1m31.638s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.503s 1m31.595s 1m31.706s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.876s 1m31.625s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.921s 1m31.632s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.719s 1m31.688s 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.923s 1m31.773s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.628s 1m31.840s 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.992s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.018s 18 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.092s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.141s 20 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m32.174s

Piastri claims maiden F1 pole

Piastri was the man to beat in qualifying in Shanghai, as the McLaren driver took pole with a 1m30.641s.

The Australian, looking to bounce back from a disappointing season opener in Melbourne, was 0.082s faster than George Russell, who claimed a front-row spot for Mercedes.

F1 championship leader Lando Norris was third quickest, 0.152s down on his McLaren teammate.

Max Verstappen was fourth in his Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton, who took pole and the win in the China sprint race, was fifth-fastest, 0.286s adrift of Piastri.

The seven-time world champion did outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in a regular qualifying session, as the Monegasque was sixth, a tenth behind.

Isack Hadjar was an impressive seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Alex Albon was 10th for Williams.

Carlos Sainz was a disappointing 15th for Williams as he failed to join teammate Albon in the top-10 shootout.

It was another disastrous qualifying session for new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, who was eliminated in Q1 with the slowest time of all for the second day running.

Lawson was a whopping seven-tenths adrift of Red Bull teammate Verstappen.