2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri claims his first-ever F1 pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.591s1m31.200s1m30.641s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.295s1m31.307s1m30.723s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.983s1m30.787s1m30.793s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.424s1m31.234s1m30.817s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.690s1m31.501s1m30.927s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.579s1m31.450s1m31.021s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.162s1m31.253s1m31.079s
8Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.676s1m31.590s1m31.103s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.238s1m31.425s1m31.638s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.503s1m31.595s1m31.706s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.876s1m31.625s 
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.921s1m31.632s 
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.719s1m31.688s 
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.923s1m31.773s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.628s1m31.840s 
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.992s  
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.018s  
18Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.092s  
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.141s  
20Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m32.174s  

Piastri claims maiden F1 pole

Piastri was the man to beat in qualifying in Shanghai, as the McLaren driver took pole with a 1m30.641s.

The Australian, looking to bounce back from a disappointing season opener in Melbourne, was 0.082s faster than George Russell, who claimed a front-row spot for Mercedes. 

F1 championship leader Lando Norris was third quickest, 0.152s down on his McLaren teammate. 

Max Verstappen was fourth in his Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton, who took pole and the win in the China sprint race, was fifth-fastest, 0.286s adrift of Piastri. 

The seven-time world champion did outqualify Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time in a regular qualifying session, as the Monegasque was sixth, a tenth behind. 

Isack Hadjar was an impressive seventh for Racing Bulls, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and teammate Yuki Tsunoda. 

Alex Albon was 10th for Williams. 

Carlos Sainz was a disappointing 15th for Williams as he failed to join teammate Albon in the top-10 shootout.

It was another disastrous qualifying session for new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, who was eliminated in Q1 with the slowest time of all for the second day running.

Lawson was a whopping seven-tenths adrift of Red Bull teammate Verstappen. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
Lando Norris: I’ve been making mistakes all weekend in F1 Chinese GP
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
27m ago
Starting grid for F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
43m ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
57m ago
Liam Lawson “got to get a handle on it” after nightmare qualifying in F1 Chinese GP
Liam Lawson, Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-Ducati colleague makes unexpected Enea Bastianini garage revelation
Enea Bastianini

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Pain remained” for Valentino Rossi, “he is still carrying it…”
Valentino Rossi
F1 News
2h ago
How an early arrival with Angela Cullen helped Lewis Hamilton to F1 sprint win
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton deficit: ‘I’m not doing the right things in the car’
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
4h ago
Lando Norris’ honest response to F1 sprint mistake: “I wasn’t very good today”
Lando Norris battles George Russell