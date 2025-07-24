Kimi Antonelli reiterated that he expects to be at Mercedes beyond the 2025 F1 season.

Antonelli and George Russell are out of contract at the end of this season.

Mercedes have reportedly had talks with Max Verstappen over bringing the four-time world champion to the team.

Mercedes explored the possibility of signing Verstappen last year as they sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

In the build-up to this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff appeared to downplay reports linking them to Verstappen, stating that Antonelli and Russell are his “priority”.

“Discussions have been taking place over the last weeks and months. So they are all up to date,” Wolff told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

“The direction of travel is definitely that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the absolute priority.

“But you can’t look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future.

“We did that, but I don’t think there will be any big surprises.”

Antonelli “never been worried” about F1 future

Antonelli hasn’t enjoyed a stellar rookie season.

He’s enjoyed some highs, taking pole for the Miami sprint race.

Antonelli also secured his maiden F1 podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix.

When asked whether talks have progressed with Mercedes over a new deal, Antonelli replied in Thursday’s FIA press conference in Belgium: “That’s the million-dollar question. I’ve never been worried to be honest with the situation.

“I know what the team wants, especially looking at the future. I think Toto has been clear recently. That’s obviously good to see. The team is working well. The line-up is good. Me and George are working well together.

“We are trying to work together as a team to find performance again. We’re doing a pretty good job and there’s a pretty good atmosphere in the team. It’s good to go back to the factory to see how much the team is pushing. Not only for this year but ahead of next year.

“This means as well there’s a good dynamic in the team. I am sure that the team knows what the best for next year and I am pretty confident I am in a good position.”