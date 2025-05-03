Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
LIVE

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of the sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix


 

03 May 2025
16:34
Leclerc
16:32
A problem for Leclerc

He's hit the barriers on his way to the grid. It looks like he won't take part in the sprint race.

16:27
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Miami sprint race.

We can confirm it's currently wet in Miami, which sets us up for an exciting sprint.

