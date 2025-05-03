2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!

16:34
Leclerc
Not the way we wanted to start the day 😞— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 3, 2025
A soaking track has caught @Charles_Leclerc out on his way to the grid, and slides into the wall
Not the way we wanted to start the day 😞— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 3, 2025
A soaking track has caught @Charles_Leclerc out on his way to the grid, and slides into the wall
He's hit the barriers on his way to the grid. It looks like he won't take part in the sprint race.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Miami sprint race.
We can confirm it's currently wet in Miami, which sets us up for an exciting sprint.