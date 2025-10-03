2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

That brings our live coverage of Friday practice to a close. Thank you for joining us today and make sure to join us again tomorrow for final practice and qualifying, which promises to be exciting!
FP3 starts at 10:30 UK, with qualifying at 2pm.
That brings our live coverage of Friday practice to a close. Thank you for joining us today and make sure to join us again tomorrow for final practice and qualifying, which promises to be exciting!
FP3 starts at 10:30 UK, with qualifying at 2pm.
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.714s
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.846s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.857s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.877s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.197s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.222s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.298s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.299s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.466s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.491s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.708s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.711s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.060s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.069s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.319s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.458s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.645s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.719s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.139s
|20
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m33.231s
Oscar Piastri tops an eventful and stop-start second practice in Singapore.
The F1 championship leader ends up 0.132s ahead of Isack Hadjar and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris complete the top-five.
Isack Hadjar posts an eye-catching time to go second fastest for Racing Bulls! He's just 0.132s behind pacesetter Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton appeared to be on for an improvement on soft tyres before backing out after a moment at Turn 14.
That leaves the seven-time world champion 10th with a lap that was completed on medium tyres.
Oscar Piastri takes top spot away from Max Verstappen by 0.143s.
It looks as though Lando Norris has backed out of his soft tyre run. He's down in 12th.
Max Verstappen goes quickest on a 1m30.857s.
That puts the Red Bull driver 0.020s ahead of Fernando Alonso, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll third, half a second behind.
Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have collided in the pitlane!
Leclerc has just biffed Norris as the two came out to head back on track.
Such a silly accident that has left Norris in the pit wall and with damage to his front wing.
"A bit of a weird one to be honest. I'm not too sure what happened," Russell said.
"I braked a bit earlier, went in a bit slower, but lost the rear. Thankfully I went in front-end on and didn't do too much damage but it was game over.
"A bit annoying, sorry to the team for that, but better it happened today than tomorrow."
Liam Lawson's stricken Racing Bulls has been recovered but marshals are still clearing up debris at the final few corners before we can get back underway.
We have another red flag in Singapore as Liam Lawson hits the wall in the final sector and loses his front right wheel.
Lawson has come to a stop in his Racing Bulls at the pit entrance.
Lewis Hamilton briefly went fastest on medium tyres, before Haas' Esteban Ocon usurped him on soft tyres.
George Russell will take no further part in second practice, which is a blow for the Mercedes driver.
If there's a session you don't want to miss heading into qualifying in Singapore, it's FP2.
George Russell has hit the wall down at Turn 16 and lost his front wing.
He has managed to get back to the pits so his damaged Mercedes can be repaired.
The red flag is out with damage to the barriers and debris on the track.
Piastri now usurps Norris to the fastest time as improvements continue to come with the track rubbering in and ramping up.
There's just 0.007s separating the McLaren drivers, with Lewis Hamilton third for Ferrari, 0.118s adrift.
Lando Norris returns to top spot with a big lap to go half a second clear of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Carlos Sainz slots into third for Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.
Times changing all the time early on here.
Now its Kimi Antonelli who sets the time to beat with a 1m32.883s in his Mercedes.
Lando Norris sets the pace early on with a 1m32.956s. The McLaren driver is 0.172s faster than Max Verstappen, and a few tenths clear of teammate Oscar Piastri.
Green light and we are go for second practice under the lights in Singapore!
Darkness has descended and the floodlights are on with second practice just around the corner.
This will be a more representative session compared to FP1, with conditions the same as they will be in qualifying and the race.
An interesting FIA press conference in Singapore between Friday's two practice sessions as the subject of Christian Horner's future was brought up.
It follows news that Horner had reached out to Haas over a potential role with the American side.
When asked directly if Horner has approached Aston Martin, CEO Andy Cowell replied: “I had a chat with Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin team owner] this morning to find out what he knows.
“It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment. I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian, either in an operational or investment role in the future.”
Williams and Alpine bosses James Vowles and Steve Nielsen insisted Horner had not made contact with their respective teams.
Williams have revealed the extent of the damage done to Alex Albon’s car after it caught fire during opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.
"It'll be basically a rear-end change. It just takes time to evaluate,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1. "But it's much easier now, we have pre-built rear-ends, gearbox and suspension. So it’s much easier to replace the whole assembly.
"I would prefer not to miss any [session], FP2 will be a lot more relevant, but this is also a street track where you build up into it, so he'll be on the back foot.”
Valtteri Bottas has revealed to Crash.net in an exclusive interview just how close he came to racing for Mercedes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The 36-year-old Finn was on standby in his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver in Baku when illness left George Russell's participation in doubt.
“I think it was pretty close,” Bottas told Crash.net ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. “It was only up until one hour before FP1 that he decided that he's going to try.
|That’s when we have to decide the pedal setups and seats and stuff like that. Until then I was ready. I was well prepped with the engineers for the day.
“I basically woke up to Paul [Ripke], my travel guy, banging on my door when I was still sleeping. He said, 'we’ve got to go get ready'. I was like, ‘all right, let's go’ but it didn't happen.”
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.116s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.266s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.392s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.480s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.481s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.698s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.755s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.812s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.860s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.128s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.139s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.315s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.378s
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m32.399s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.461s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.538s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.611s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.034s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.324s
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|No Time Set