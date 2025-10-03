2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

12:01

How close did Valtteri Bottas come to racing in Baku?

Valtteri Bottas has revealed to Crash.net in an exclusive interview just how close he came to racing for Mercedes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old Finn was on standby in his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver in Baku when illness left George Russell's participation in doubt.

“I think it was pretty close,” Bottas told Crash.net ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. “It was only up until one hour before FP1 that he decided that he's going to try.

|That’s when we have to decide the pedal setups and seats and stuff like that. Until then I was ready. I was well prepped with the engineers for the day.

“I basically woke up to Paul [Ripke], my travel guy, banging on my door when I was still sleeping. He said, 'we’ve got to go get ready'. I was like, ‘all right, let's go’ but it didn't happen.”