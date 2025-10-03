Lando Norris
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Friday Practice as it happened

Relive what happened in Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

03 Oct 2025
15:13
That's all for today!

That brings our live coverage of Friday practice to a close. Thank you for joining us today and make sure to join us again tomorrow for final practice and qualifying, which promises to be exciting!

FP3 starts at 10:30 UK, with qualifying at 2pm. 

15:05
Full FP2 results
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.714s
2Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.846s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.857s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.877s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.197s
6Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.222s
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.298s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.299s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.466s
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.491s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.708s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.711s
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.060s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.069s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.319s
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.458s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.645s
18Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.719s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.139s
20George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m33.231s
15:03
Piastri tops FP2!

Oscar Piastri tops an eventful and stop-start second practice in Singapore. 

The F1 championship leader ends up 0.132s ahead of Isack Hadjar and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. 

Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris complete the top-five. 

15:00
Hadjar second fastest

Isack Hadjar posts an eye-catching time to go second fastest for Racing Bulls! He's just 0.132s behind pacesetter Oscar Piastri.

14:59
Hamilton doesn't improve on softs

Lewis Hamilton appeared to be on for an improvement on soft tyres before backing out after a moment at Turn 14. 

That leaves the seven-time world champion 10th with a lap that was completed on medium tyres. 

14:56
Piastri on top

Oscar Piastri takes top spot away from Max Verstappen by 0.143s. 

It looks as though Lando Norris has backed out of his soft tyre run. He's down in 12th. 

14:53
Verstappen fastest from Alonso

Max Verstappen goes quickest on a 1m30.857s. 

That puts the Red Bull driver 0.020s ahead of Fernando Alonso, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll third, half a second behind. 

14:49
Leclerc and Norris collide in pitlane

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris have collided in the pitlane! 

Leclerc has just biffed Norris as the two came out to head back on track. 

Such a silly accident that has left Norris in the pit wall and with damage to his front wing. 

14:47
Russell unsure what caused crash

"A bit of a weird one to be honest. I'm not too sure what happened," Russell said. 

"I braked a bit earlier, went in a bit slower, but lost the rear. Thankfully I went in front-end on and didn't do too much damage but it was game over.

"A bit annoying, sorry to the team for that, but better it happened today than tomorrow."

14:44
Clear up continues

Liam Lawson's stricken Racing Bulls has been recovered but marshals are still clearing up debris at the final few corners before we can get back underway. 

14:36
Red flag as Lawson hits wall

We have another red flag in Singapore as Liam Lawson hits the wall in the final sector and loses his front right wheel.

Lawson has come to a stop in his Racing Bulls at the pit entrance.

14:34
Ocon fastest from Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton briefly went fastest on medium tyres, before Haas' Esteban Ocon usurped him on soft tyres. 

14:30
Russell out for FP2

George Russell will take no further part in second practice, which is a blow for the Mercedes driver. 

If there's a session you don't want to miss heading into qualifying in Singapore, it's FP2.

George Russell
14:25
Current top five
  1. Oscar Piastri 1m31.716s
  2. Lando Norris +0.007s
  3. Lewis Hamilton +0.118s
  4. Fernando Alonso +0.537s
  5. Carlos Sainz + 0.590s 
14:20
Red flag as Russell hits barriers

George Russell has hit the wall down at Turn 16 and lost his front wing. 

He has managed to get back to the pits so his damaged Mercedes can be repaired. 

The red flag is out with damage to the barriers and debris on the track. 

14:17
Piastri leads Norris

Piastri now usurps Norris to the fastest time as improvements continue to come with the track rubbering in and ramping up.

There's just 0.007s separating the McLaren drivers, with Lewis Hamilton third for Ferrari, 0.118s adrift. 

14:11
Norris half a second clear

Lando Norris returns to top spot with a big lap to go half a second clear of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. 

Carlos Sainz slots into third for Williams, ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton.

Times changing all the time early on here. 

14:09
Antonelli sets time to beat

Now its Kimi Antonelli who sets the time to beat with a 1m32.883s in his Mercedes. 

14:07
Norris early pacesetter

Lando Norris sets the pace early on with a 1m32.956s. The McLaren driver is 0.172s faster than Max Verstappen, and a few tenths clear of teammate Oscar Piastri. 

14:00
Second practice underway

Green light and we are go for second practice under the lights in Singapore! 

13:42
FP2 coming up!

Darkness has descended and the floodlights are on with second practice just around the corner. 

This will be a more representative session compared to FP1, with conditions the same as they will be in qualifying and the race. 

13:25
Horner ‘ringing up every team owner’ about F1 return

An interesting FIA press conference in Singapore between Friday's two practice sessions as the subject of Christian Horner's future was brought up. 

It follows news that Horner had reached out to Haas over a potential role with the American side. 

When asked directly if Horner has approached Aston Martin, CEO Andy Cowell replied: “I had a chat with Lawrence [Stroll, Aston Martin team owner] this morning to find out what he knows.

“It looks as though Christian is ringing up pretty much every team owner at the moment. I can clearly say there are no plans for involvement of Christian, either in an operational or investment role in the future.”

Williams and Alpine bosses James Vowles and Steve Nielsen insisted Horner had not made contact with their respective teams. 

Horner is looking for a way back into F1
12:31
Williams reveal damage after Albon’s car catches fire

Williams have revealed the extent of the damage done to Alex Albon’s car after it caught fire during opening practice at the Singapore Grand Prix.

"It'll be basically a rear-end change. It just takes time to evaluate,” Williams team principal James Vowles told Sky Sports F1. "But it's much easier now, we have pre-built rear-ends, gearbox and suspension. So it’s much easier to replace the whole assembly.

"I would prefer not to miss any [session], FP2 will be a lot more relevant, but this is also a street track where you build up into it, so he'll be on the back foot.”

12:01
How close did Valtteri Bottas come to racing in Baku?

Valtteri Bottas has revealed to Crash.net in an exclusive interview just how close he came to racing for Mercedes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 36-year-old Finn was on standby in his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver in Baku when illness left George Russell's participation in doubt.

“I think it was pretty close,” Bottas told Crash.net ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. “It was only up until one hour before FP1 that he decided that he's going to try. 

|That’s when we have to decide the pedal setups and seats and stuff like that. Until then I was ready. I was well prepped with the engineers for the day.

“I basically woke up to Paul [Ripke], my travel guy, banging on my door when I was still sleeping. He said, 'we’ve got to go get ready'. I was like, ‘all right, let's go’ but it didn't happen.”

Bottas
11:34
Full FP1 results
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.116s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.266s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.392s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.480s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.481s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.698s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.755s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.812s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.860s
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.128s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.139s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.315s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.378s
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m32.399s
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.461s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.538s
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.611s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.034s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.324s
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams RacingNo Time Set

