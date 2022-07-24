Crash Home
An aerial view of the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France, Race Day. -

LIVE F1 UPDATES: French Grand Prix - Leclerc v the Red Bulls

The 2022 F1 French Grand Prix is here!

The race gets underway at 2pm UK time with Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Follow the action with the Crash.net live blog.

12:29
Recent French GP winners

2021 - Max Verstappen

2019 - Lewis Hamilton

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

12:22
12:11
Could Hamilton reach 400 races?

Another F1 record could be up for grabs for Lewis Hamilton if Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s hinting at the French Grand Prix is anything to go by

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France,
12:10
Will Hamilton win his 300th GP?

12:09
The Circuit Paul Ricard
An aerial view of the circuit. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France, Race Day.-
12:08
French crowd out in full force
Circuit atmosphere - fans in the grandstand. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, French Grand Prix, Paul Ricard, France,
12:08

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix.

