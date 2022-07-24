2021 - Max Verstappen2019 - Lewis Hamilton2018 - Lewis Hamilton
LIVE F1 UPDATES: French Grand Prix - Leclerc v the Red Bulls
The 2022 F1 French Grand Prix is here!
The race gets underway at 2pm UK time with Charles Leclerc on pole ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Follow the action with the Crash.net live blog.
2021 - Max Verstappen
2019 - Lewis Hamilton
2018 - Lewis Hamilton
Another F1 record could be up for grabs for Lewis Hamilton if Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s hinting at the French Grand Prix is anything to go by
Is this Mercedes' best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix.