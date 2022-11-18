Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 at a team photograph. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES

  • FP1 is at 10am UK time. FP2 takes place at 1pm.

The final F1 weekend of the 2022 season is here with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It's going to be an emotional weekend as F1 says goodbye to Sebastian Vettel, while Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi also bow out of the sport (for now at least).

Follow all the action from the Yas Marina Circuit here.

11:04
FP1 results

Full order here...

Pietro Fittipaldi (BRA) Haas VF-22 Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
10:59
FP1 is over!

Hamilton on top ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Perez, Lawson, Vettel, Shwartzman, Ricciardo, Bottas and Albon.

10:57

Into the final three minutes.

10:55

Shwartzman moves up to seventh in the Ferrari ahead of Ricciardo.

10:54

Ricciardo moves up to seventh - tidy lap.

10:53

O'Ward and Ricciardo are on fast laps now. They're currently down in 17th and 20th.

10:50
Top 10 with 10 minutes to go

Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Perez, Lawson, Vettel, Shwartzman, Bottas, Albon and Gasly.

10:49

Lawson slots into fifth, just 0.2s off Perez in the other Red Bull.

10:46

Russell makes it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.2s off Hamilton.

10:45

Hamilton takes to the top now with a 1m26.633s, 0.2s ahead of Leclerc.

10:42

Kubica moves up to seventh in the other Alfa Romeo, 0.4s off Bottas.

10:41

Leclerc now takes to the top for Ferrari with a 1m26.888s.

10:40
Top 10 with 20 minutes to go

Perez, Bottas, Albon, Ocon, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Magnussen, Fittipaldi and Hamilton.

10:37

Perez goes 0.6s clear of Bottas at the top of the timesheets. New soft tyres for the Mexican. 

10:36

Bottas takes to the top for Alfa Romeo with a 1m27.655s, a tenth clear of Albon.

10:32

Albon goes top of the timesheets with a 1m27.840s.

10:32
Sargeant after his spin

"Tyres are gone. Apologies."

10:31

The order with 30 minutes to go: Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Fittipaldi, Lawson, Ocon, Albon, Hamilton and Shwartzman.

10:29

A spin for Sargeant into Turn 1. A weird place to lose it.

10:25

A bit of a mare for Lawson in the pit lane, who misses his grid spot on his way into the pit lane.

10:24

O'Ward's first time of the day is a 1m30.392s, 18th overall.

10:22

O'Ward and Drugovich are back out on track.

10:19

Still no times from O'Ward (who had an issue at the start of the session) and Drugovich. 

10:14

Leclerc takes to the top on the softs, 0.2s ahead of Perez.

10:14

Ocon nicks ahead of Leclerc for second.

The Ferrari driver is on a better lap now.

