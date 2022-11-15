How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Live stream from anywhere

Last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Verstappen pip Hamilton to the win after a Safety Car rule was incorrectly applied. As a result he claimed his first championship and denied Hamilton an all-time record eighth.

Verstappen is now a two-time champion but, last week in Brazil, Mercedes won their first race of 2022 thanks to George Russell.

Verstappen’s row with teammate Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s intriguing dynamic with his teammate Russell will make the F1 2022 finale a must-watch.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free online

The Austrian broadcaster Servus TV has free Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on the Servus TV website. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, but on the plus side you don’t even need to register to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Servus TV.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restrict certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule (UK start times)

Friday November 18

10am-11am - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 1

1-2pm - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 2

Saturday November 19

10.30am-11.30am - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice 3

2pm-3pm - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Sunday November 20

1pm-3pm - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

How to watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 TV site

4. Tune in to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

How to watch 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

How to watch 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.