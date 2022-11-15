According to a report in Autohebdo, Binotto’s position as team principal could be under threat for F1 2023.

Ferrari have underperformed this year, taking just four grand prix victories despite having the quickest car over one-lap for much of the year.

Poor strategy decisions on the pit wall combined with a lack of car development since the summer break has seen Ferrari slip back compared to Red Bull, while Mercedes have moved ahead in recent rounds.

Relations between Leclerc and Binotto have been “increasingly tense”, particularly after Ferrari cost him a guaranteed victory at the British Grand Prix had they stopped him under the Safety Car.

Ferrari president John Elkann expressed his support of Binotto earlier in the year but admitted that the team are making “too many mistakes”.

With Ferrari slowly going backwards, they could be set to make a change.

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur has been linked in the past, while McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has impressed since joining F1 in 2019.

Ferrari could opt for an internal solution with current sporting director Laurent Mekies.

Since 2014, Ferrari have changed their team principal on multiple occasions.

Current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was forced out of the team after a poor start to the V6 hybrid era, allowing Marco Mattiacci to take over.

Maurizio Arrivabene was in charge of the team from 2015 to 2018 before being replaced by Binotto in 2019.

Binotto has been part of Ferrari since 1995, joining their engine department.

In 2013, he became head of their engine group before becoming chief technical officer in 2016.