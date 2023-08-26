Crash Home
F1
Live
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 48 Seconds Ago

Follow Saturday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Max Verstappen looks to secure yet another pole position.

Reporting By:
11:04
FP3 back underway!

25 minutes on the clock.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:01
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:58
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:55
Another red flag

Zhou has beached his Alfa Romeo at the final corner. He's out of the session.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:53
Verstappen still sets the pace

A 1m25.197s for Verstappen, 1.5s clear of Norris.

Leclerc completes the top three, 2.0s off. The Ferrari driver just had an off at Turn 1. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:47
FP3 back underway

Magnussen's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:45
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:43
Current top 10

Verstappen, Bottas, Albon, Zhou, Norris, Sargeant, Lawson and Piastri.

No times from anyone else.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:41
Red flag

Magnussen has beached his Haas at Turn 3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:36
Norris on the intermediates

His first time puts him third overall, 3.2s off the pace.

It does look like the rain is a bit heavier now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:35
A moment for Verstappen

He runs off the track at Turn 3 (banked corner). He manages to keep it out of the barrier.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:35
Tentative start for Lawson

His first time is 7.5s off Verstappen's top time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:32
A wet final practice

Mercedes AMG F1 W14 engine cover with raindrops. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:31
FP3 underway

Verstappen takes to the track on the full wets. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:24
Anthony Davidson on Ricciardo's crash

"I'm surprised in a way not taking his hands off the wheel, but I think he was just desperately trying to make the corner right until the last moment."

Anthony Davidson talking to Jacques
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:22
Weather update

Official risk of rain for final practice is 100 percent.

A baptism of fire for Lawson on his F1 debut.

Alpine F1 Team A523 nosecone with raindrops. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:20
An F1 debut

Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut this weekend after Daniel Ricciardo was ruled out of the weekend with a broken wrist following his crash in FP2.

Full story here...

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) AlphaTauri AT04 crashed in the second practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:18
Watch, like and subscribe!

Who Will Be Red Bull's Next F1 Driver?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:17
Good morning

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Dutch Grand Prix.

It's damp at Zandvoort currently as FP3 looks set to get underway in just over 10 minutes.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture