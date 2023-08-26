25 minutes on the clock.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow Saturday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Max Verstappen looks to secure yet another pole position.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon and Hamilton.
Zhou has beached his Alfa Romeo at the final corner. He's out of the session.
A 1m25.197s for Verstappen, 1.5s clear of Norris.
Leclerc completes the top three, 2.0s off. The Ferrari driver just had an off at Turn 1.
Magnussen's car has been cleared and the session is back underway.
Verstappen, Bottas, Albon, Zhou, Norris, Sargeant, Lawson and Piastri.
No times from anyone else.
Magnussen has beached his Haas at Turn 3.
His first time puts him third overall, 3.2s off the pace.
It does look like the rain is a bit heavier now.
He runs off the track at Turn 3 (banked corner). He manages to keep it out of the barrier.
His first time is 7.5s off Verstappen's top time.
Verstappen takes to the track on the full wets.
"I'm surprised in a way not taking his hands off the wheel, but I think he was just desperately trying to make the corner right until the last moment."
Official risk of rain for final practice is 100 percent.
A baptism of fire for Lawson on his F1 debut.
Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut this weekend after Daniel Ricciardo was ruled out of the weekend with a broken wrist following his crash in FP2.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the Dutch Grand Prix.
It's damp at Zandvoort currently as FP3 looks set to get underway in just over 10 minutes.